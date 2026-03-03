GOLD/FOREX
Messi’s return to Qatar in doubt

Messi was due to return to Doha this month for the Qatar Football Festival

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Messi may have to wait for his Qatar return
Lionel Messi’s Qatar return for the Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain is in doubt following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was set to return to Doha for the first time since lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022, but those plans are now uncertain after the Qatar Football Association (QFA) suspended all matches until further notice.

In an official statement issued on social media, the QFA said: “The Qatar Football Association announces the postponement of all tournaments, competitions, and matches, effective from today and until further notice. The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association’s official channels."

The Finalissima is currently on hold and its rescheduling remains uncertain. Whether the match goes ahead will ultimately come down to a decision by UEFA, in coordination with CONMEBOL and the Qatari organisers, who will determine if and when the Europe vs South America champions clash can be safely staged.

The game is billed as an intercontinental showpiece match contested between the champions of Europe and South America, bringing together the winners of the UEFA European Championship and the Copa América. As part of the Qatar Football Festival, it serves as the headline event of the tournament, adding global prestige and star power to the wider celebration of elite international football in Doha.

Beyond the trophy itself, the fixture has taken on added narrative significance. With former FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi potentially sharing the stage with current Barcelona star and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, many have billed it as a symbolic “passing of the torch,” from a player widely regarded as the best in the world for over a decade to a prodigious talent tipped by some as the next global superstar.

Four other nations are also due to compete in the Qatar Football Festival, Egypt was set to showcase the goal-scoring talent of Mohamed Salah, while Saudi Arabia was expected to bring a competitive squad that had turned heads in recent international tournaments.

The host nation, Qatar, planned to feature key domestic and regional players, drawing on the experience gained from the 2022 World Cup, while Serbia was poised to field potent attacking threats, including Aleksandar Mitrović.

Elsewhere, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also postponed its continental club championship playoffs scheduled in the Middle East this week in response to the ongoing tensions in the region.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al Nassr is among the teams involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition. They were slated to face Dubai’s Al Wasl in Dubai.

