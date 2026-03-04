GOLD/FOREX
Finalissima in doubt: Where could Spain vs Argentina be played?

Finalissima could be moved out of Qatar amid rising tensions

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
X

Football fans around the world are eagerly waiting for a potential clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal in the Finalissima. The competition is played between the winners of the Copa America and the European Championship.

However, the scheduled Finalissima between Spain and Argentina on March 27 has become increasingly uncertain as tensions in the region continue to rise. The match was originally planned to be held in Qatar as part of the Qatar Football Festival, a multi match international event that also includes several friendly games.

However, the escalation of conflict in countries near Iran and the suspension of sporting competitions in Qatar have put the event under serious doubt. Football authorities from Spain and Argentina are now waiting for an official decision from Qatar before confirming whether the match can go ahead as planned.

Since Qatar is the host and financial backer of the event, the final decision will come from the country’s top leadership, including the Emir. UEFA and CONMEBOL are closely following developments and are in constant communication with organizers. A meeting is expected soon to evaluate different scenarios.

Player safety remains the main priority. Contracts with Qatar have already been signed and insurance arrangements are in place in case the match cannot be staged there. Still, officials are quietly preparing alternative plans if the venue needs to be changed.

According to reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, several alternative stadiums are already being considered if Qatar is unable to host the match. He reported that authorities will review multiple venues capable of hosting such a high profile fixture.

Possible venues being discussed include:

Madrid, Spain – Santiago Bernabeu
The stadium offers huge capacity and is available on March 27, although another international match in the city that day could raise security concerns.

New York New Jersey, USA – MetLife Stadium
With a capacity of more than 80,000 and experience hosting major global events, it is considered one of the strongest alternatives.

Rabat, Morocco – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
A modern venue with nearly 70,000 seats that recently hosted the Africa Cup of Nations final and is set to be used during the 2030 World Cup.

Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio da Luz
A possible backup option since the stadium is free during those dates and Portugal has previously stepped in to host major matches on short notice.

Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
A historic European stadium that could serve as a strong alternative if organizers decide to keep the match within Europe.

For now, the Finalissima remains uncertain as organizers wait for Qatar’s decision while reviewing backup options in case the match needs to be moved.

