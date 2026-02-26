Qatar Football Festival: Everything you need to know

The event kicks-off in Doha next month
Tickets for the Qatar Football Festival are now on sale, giving fans the chance to see stars like Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal in action.
The Qatar Football Festival is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from 26 March to 31 March 2026.
The event will be hosted across several of Qatar’s major stadiums, including Lusail Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, and will feature a series of international matches culminating in the headline Finalissima match between Argentina and Spain.
Ticket prices span a wide range depending on the match and seating category. The cheapest tickets start at around QAR 50 for basic entry at select matches, while premium seats for the high‑profile Finalissima showdown between Spain and Argentina go up to about QAR 1,200.
Fans can expect overall ticket prices to range roughly from QAR 50 at the lower end to around QAR 1,200 for the most expensive options.
All tickets for the festival are sold through the official Road to Qatar ticketing platform, and will be issued digitally through the Road to Qatar app closer to the fixture dates.
Organisers advise purchasing only through this official site to ensure validity, as tickets bought from unauthorised resale platforms may be cancelled.
Additionally, international fans can explore combined travel packages that include match tickets along with flights and accommodation for a streamlined experience.
The Qatar Football Festival is a major international football event taking place in Doha, Qatar, designed to heighten Qatar’s broader efforts to promote football and celebrate the sport on a global stage following the success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
It aims to bring top international teams and players to the region, giving fans in the Middle East a unique opportunity to experience world-class football live.
Beyond showcasing elite talent, the festival is designed to inspire young players, grow grassroots football, and strengthen Qatar’s position as a hub for major sporting events, while also offering a platform for cultural exchange and fan engagement.
The event is centered around the Finalissima, which sees current World Cup holders Argentina face European champions Spain in a one-off clash that brings together the best of South American and European football. Scheduled as the highlight of the Qatar Football Festival, this high-profile match not only crowns a winner but also showcases some of the world’s top talent, including superstar players like Lionel Messi.
Six nations will compete against each other at the Qatar Football Festival, featuring some of the biggest names in world football.
Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, will be led by global star Lionel Messi, while Spain, the European champions, will showcase exciting young talent like Lamine Yamal.
Egypt brings the goal-scoring prowess of Mohamed Salah, and Saudi Arabia arrives with a competitive squad that has impressed in recent international tournaments.
The host nation, Qatar, will field key domestic and regional talents, building on their experience from the 2022 World Cup, while Serbia features strong attacking threats such as Aleksandar Mitrović.
These six nations will face off across multiple matches from 26 to 31 March 2026.