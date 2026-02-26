Dubai based siblings become Nike MENA Football Athletes

Nine-year-old Zayn was scouted by Premier League club Arsenal FC at the age of four and his continued his passion for football in Dubai.

At just eight years old, Zayn signed a three-year deal with Nike, becoming the youngest athlete to join the Nike family, a huge achievement at such a young age.

In Dubai, he represents Cognita Enrich ME, motivating fellow young athletes to pursue their love for football, while RGSGD provides him with tailored academic support through a customised timetable, helping him smoothly balance his education with his sporting goals.

“I want to keep working hard every day so that one day I can play professionally. My school helps me stay focused on both football and learning which means a lot.”

Alongside her brother, she has recently been signed to Nike as MENA Football Athlete and has also been called up by the U15 Iraqi team to play on the international stage as well as then UAE national team.

Zahra stands out as one of the youngest players in her age group, and trains with the Under-15 boys Cognita Enrich ME team.

While in London, she was scouted by Chelsea FC, and recently she was named Cognita Enrich ME’s Sports Personality of the Year as well as a RGSGD Girls’ Sports Ambassador in recognition of her leadership and dedication to inspiring other young girls to play football.

“Playing for the UAE is such an honour, and I want to keep improving. My school’s support helps me by managing my training, travel, and my studies which really makes a difference.”

