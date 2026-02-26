Dubai based siblings become Nike MENA Football Athletes

Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai celebrate two rising football stars
Dubai: Nike MENA has announced siblings from Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) as the newest Nike MENA Football Athletes.
Zayn Ali Salman and his sister Zahra Salman are already turning heads in the football world at a very young age.
With promising careers on the horizon, the school supports their ambitions through customised academic schedules, specialised coaching, and consistent encouragement.
Nine-year-old Zayn was scouted by Premier League club Arsenal FC at the age of four and his continued his passion for football in Dubai.
At just eight years old, Zayn signed a three-year deal with Nike, becoming the youngest athlete to join the Nike family, a huge achievement at such a young age.
In Dubai, he represents Cognita Enrich ME, motivating fellow young athletes to pursue their love for football, while RGSGD provides him with tailored academic support through a customised timetable, helping him smoothly balance his education with his sporting goals.
Speaking on his love for the game, Zayn said: “Football is everything to me.”
“I want to keep working hard every day so that one day I can play professionally. My school helps me stay focused on both football and learning which means a lot.”
Zayn’s older sister Zahra has also made a name for herself as a talented footballer.
Alongside her brother, she has recently been signed to Nike as MENA Football Athlete and has also been called up by the U15 Iraqi team to play on the international stage as well as then UAE national team.
Zahra stands out as one of the youngest players in her age group, and trains with the Under-15 boys Cognita Enrich ME team.
While in London, she was scouted by Chelsea FC, and recently she was named Cognita Enrich ME’s Sports Personality of the Year as well as a RGSGD Girls’ Sports Ambassador in recognition of her leadership and dedication to inspiring other young girls to play football.
“I love proving that girls can play just as well as boys,” said Zahra.
“Playing for the UAE is such an honour, and I want to keep improving. My school’s support helps me by managing my training, travel, and my studies which really makes a difference.”