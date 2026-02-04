Dubai's Kinoya is officially one of the top 5 restaurants in Mena

Check out the top 50 list to give you an idea of where to eat next
This will come as no surprise to the regulars of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s dining scene, but, well, it’s official: A lot of Mena’s top 50 restaurant experiences are located in the UAE.
The Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was released yesterday and three out of the top 5 are in Dubai!
These include the no-one-does-ramen-quite-like Kinoya eatery, a labour of love by chef Neha Misra, which began as a supper club in Dubai. It stands strong at number two.
Trèsind Studio, which takes Indian fine dining up a notch, is at number three. And Syrian siblings, the Orfali bros obviously know what they are doing in the kitchen – their bistro sits pretty at number 4.
Dubai-based Surfet Maryam (at 7); Jun’s (8); Manao (9); Moonrise (10); Woodfire (14); Kokoro (15); 3 Fils Dubai (17); FZN (22); TakaHisa (23); LPM Dubai (27); Three Bros (29); Gaia (33); Zuma (34); Mimi Kakushi (35); Row on 45 (36); Chez Wam (Dubai); Boca (41); and Girl and the Goose (Dubai).
Abu Dhabi-based must-tries include Marmellata Bakery (at 16); 3 Fils Abu Dhabi (42); and LPM Abu Dhabi (47).
Wondering whose number one in the region? Cairo’s Khufu's, inside the perimeter of the Giza Pyramid Complex and offering up views of the ancients, this contemporary brush on traditional cuisine is winning taste buds.
