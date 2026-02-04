GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Dubai's Kinoya is officially one of the top 5 restaurants in Mena

Check out the top 50 list to give you an idea of where to eat next

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kinoya
Kinoya
Instagram

This will come as no surprise to the regulars of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s dining scene, but, well, it’s official: A lot of Mena’s top 50 restaurant experiences are located in the UAE.

The Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was released yesterday and three out of the top 5 are in Dubai!

These include the no-one-does-ramen-quite-like Kinoya eatery, a labour of love by chef Neha Misra, which began as a supper club in Dubai. It stands strong at number two.

Trèsind Studio, which takes Indian fine dining up a notch, is at number three. And Syrian siblings, the Orfali bros obviously know what they are doing in the kitchen – their bistro sits pretty at number 4.

Other UAE specials on the list are:

Dubai-based Surfet Maryam (at 7); Jun’s (8); Manao (9); Moonrise (10); Woodfire (14); Kokoro (15); 3 Fils Dubai (17); FZN (22); TakaHisa (23); LPM Dubai (27); Three Bros (29); Gaia (33); Zuma (34); Mimi Kakushi (35); Row on 45 (36); Chez Wam (Dubai); Boca (41); and Girl and the Goose (Dubai).

Abu Dhabi-based must-tries include Marmellata Bakery (at 16); 3 Fils Abu Dhabi (42); and LPM Abu Dhabi (47).

Wondering whose number one in the region? Cairo’s Khufu's, inside the perimeter of the Giza Pyramid Complex and offering up views of the ancients, this contemporary brush on traditional cuisine is winning taste buds.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

'Abu Dhabi feels like starting point for a good season'

'Abu Dhabi feels like starting point for a good season'

2m read
Top officials from Dubai Duty Free conduct the Finest Surprise draw.

BMWs, Ducati! Abu Dhabi man’s third Dubai Duty Free win

1m read
UAE residents depend heavily on delivery service providers to get food, groceries and other products at their doorsteps.

UAE food deliveries to pick up speed as orders spike

3m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

Top 20 safest cities in 2025: Abu Dhabi, Dubai lead

2m read