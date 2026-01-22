If you're going out this weekend, you just might see stars at these hotspots
If you're dining out in Dubai, it's always a good idea to keep your eyes open because you never know who could be eating at the next table. The city is filled with celebrity hotspots. With the Hero Dubai Desert Classic taking place this weekend, you might see golf stars and other celebrities out and about this weekend.
These are the celebrity-approved restaurants that you could see stars at.
There are a couple Nobu locations in Dubai, including the recently opened Nobu One Za'abeel. It's likely you could spot a famous face at any one of them, but Nobu by the Beach is a celebrity favourite because of its Palm Jumeirah location. It combines a beautiful beach club with the brand's signature Japanese food and drinks. It's also the first Nobu by the Beach in the world.
Where: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah
Carbone opened in October 2025 to much fanfare. The Italian-American restaurant from Mario Carbone has quickly become a must-visit spot, with tables being booked weeks in advance. That usually isn't a problem for celebrities, so if you've snagged a reservation at the Atlantis The Royal restaurant, you could see an A-lister.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has also visited.
Where: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah
Celebrities are known to visit many of Chef Izu Ani's restaurants, including GAIA. The Mediterranean hotspot in DIFC has the views and vibes that appeal to everyone, including celebrities. You could see a golf superstar there.
Where: DIFC
Orfali Bros is a home-grown success story. The concept is in fact run by three brothers: Mohammad, Wassim, and Omar. The restaurant is cosy, and bookings fill up fast given its popularity. Even if you don't see anyone famous, you'll still enjoy welcoming hospitality and distinct fusion food. The Wasal 51 venue recently reopened after renovations.
Where: Wasl 51, Jumeirah
The fine-dining Japanese restaurant is another heavy hitter for Dubai foodies and tourists. The DIFC venue has been recognised for its bar and restaurant on numerous occasions. It has the pedigree, as well as views, that make it an easy choice for stars visiting Dubai.
Where: DIFC
This eponymous concept from a former pro snowboarder and celebrity chef attracts a glitzy crowd. Situated in the stylish W Dubai, The Palm, you can anticipate a buzzy atmosphere and Instagrammable Japanese-meets-Korean plates. You might spot a celebrity or two.
Where: W Dubai, The Palm
