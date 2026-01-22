Dubai Desert Classic - Day 1

What to look out for on day 1 of the Desert Classic
Dubai: Today marks the return of the Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 37th edition of the competition.
Entry is free on Thursday and Friday, although spectators still need to register in advance to secure a ticket.
Tickets are required for the weekend, with prices starting from around AED 75 during early-bird sales, increasing to approximately AED 100 when purchased in advance and around AED 125 on the day.
Children aged 17 and under can attend free on all days when registered and accompanied by an adult.
Tickets can be purchased through the official Hero Dubai Desert Classic website or mobile app, and all passes are valid for a single day, meaning separate tickets are needed for multiple days.
There is no public parking at Emirates Golf Club, so visitors are encouraged to use public transport.
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic App’s Journey Planner and the RTA app can help identify the fastest routes and nearby parking options.
The tournament is most easily accessed via Dubai Metro, with Al Fardan Exchange Station on the Red Line located directly outside the main entrance.
You can expect a star-studded line-up with one of the strongest playing fields to date.
Five time Ryder Cup winner Rory McIlory is chasing his fifth Desert Classic victory, he will compete against former World no 1 Dustin Johnson and current holder of the tournament, Tyrrell Hatton.
Dubai resident and World no 3, Tommy Fleetwood will also be on show along with Open Champion, Shane Lowry and former Desert Classic winner Viktor Hovland.
There’s lots to enjoy beyond the golf for both adults and kids. The children’s zone has been expanded to twice its previous size and is packed with activities to keep youngsters happily occupied throughout the day, while parents soak up the lively festival vibe nearby.
On Family Friday, 23 January, families can also experience Dubai’s first rave from 3pm to 6pm designed especially for families.
For those turning the tournament into a weekend plan with friends, The Social on Sixteen is the headline experience.
New for 2026, Eat Street launches as a dedicated food and beverage destination, featuring 12 food trucks, ample seating and a large LED screen broadcasting live golf.
The curated line-up offers a wide range of cuisines, from gourmet burgers and sliders to Vietnamese, Mexican and classic favourites, alongside coffee and casual dining options throughout the day.
A key highlight of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the excellent spectator access, with multiple viewing areas located throughout the course.
Fans can move easily between traditional grandstands and informal deck-style terraces and bars, ensuring close proximity to the action in a relaxed social setting.
Viewing options include grandstands at the 1st tee and 15th green, several public decks with bars across key holes, and a refreshed, standing-only public deck overlooking the 18th green.
Additional viewing is also available at Eat Street, which features a public bar and rooftop terrace at the Callaway Driving Range.
