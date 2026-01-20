UAE's Ahmed Skaik gets set for next chapter in life

“I always wanted to turn pro,” said Skaik. “Playing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as a professional is something special — this is exactly the stage I want to be competing on. Of course, there’s going to be pressure and nerves, but that means you care. I’m going to enjoy the moment and stick to the process.”

For the first time, Skaik will tee it up as a professional at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic , joining an elite field at the 37th edition of the tournament. The Rolex Series event, the opening stop of the 2026 Race to Dubai season, runs from January 22 to 25 as the world’s best golfers descend on Dubai.

While Skaik has previously competed in the tournament as an amateur, arriving with full tour status represents an entirely different challenge. “There’s always going to be pressure,” he said. “But all of this inspires the younger generation. I try to practice, work hard, play big events and do well. People should see it this way: never be arrogant, never be cocky, whether you win a tournament or not. I just try to be the best person I can, on and off the golf course.”

Having turned professional just two months ago, Skaik is arriving at the UAE’s Majlis golf course following one of the most successful amateur careers in Emirati golf history. Reflecting on his relationship with the iconic Majlis Course, Skaik admitted it hasn’t always been straightforward. “The Majlis used to test me a lot off the tee — I didn’t like it, it never suited my eye,” he said. “But I practised a lot on it and started liking the course. I feel like we’ve built a bond, me and the course, and hopefully we can take that into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.”

Four-time champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field as he returns to the tournament where he made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2006, marking the 20th anniversary of his first appearance. The reigning Masters champion and five-time Major winner will be chasing a historic fifth Dallah Trophy against a star-studded line-up that includes defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, former World No 1 Dustin Johnson, FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, 2022 Hero Dubai Desert Classic winner Viktor Hovland, Rolex Series victor Nicolai Højgaard, PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox, and rising star Tom McKibbin.

This will be his second appearance in the Middle East’s longest-running tournament, but his first as a professional, with the event now a $9 million Rolex Series tournament. Looking back at his debut in 2022, he recalled how much his game has changed since then. “When I played in 2022, I felt like my game was nowhere near where it is now, and I wasn’t mentally ready for such a big stage.

