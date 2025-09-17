'Dubai feels like a second home' – Rory McIlroy to headline 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

McIlroy, currently leading the Race to Dubai Rankings and part of Europe’s Ryder Cup defence next week, first played the Desert Classic as an amateur in 2006. He lifted his maiden professional title there in 2009 and has since added victories in 2015, 2023 and 2024, the latter a dramatic comeback win that cemented his bond with the Dubai showpiece.

Executive Tournament Director Simon Corkill said: “Rory’s return is the perfect way to launch our 2026 event. To welcome him back as the Masters champion after perhaps the finest season of his career only reinforces the prestige of this tournament.”

