'Dubai feels like a second home' – Rory McIlroy to headline 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The Northern Irishman, a five-time major champion, will contest the tournament in January

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Five-time major Golf champion Rory McIllroy
Supplied

Dubai: Rory McIlroy will return to Emirates Golf Club in January 2026 to headline the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, fresh from completing the career Grand Slam earlier this year at Augusta National.

The Northern Irishman, a five-time major champion, will contest the tournament from 22–25 January as he targets a record fifth Dallah Trophy at an event often dubbed the “Major of the Middle East”.

McIlroy, currently leading the Race to Dubai Rankings and part of Europe’s Ryder Cup defence next week, first played the Desert Classic as an amateur in 2006. He lifted his maiden professional title there in 2009 and has since added victories in 2015, 2023 and 2024, the latter a dramatic comeback win that cemented his bond with the Dubai showpiece.

“It’s been a very special year for me, and I’m excited about what’s still to come,” said the world number two.

“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has always been one of my favourite tournaments. I consider Dubai a second home – the support there is always incredible, and it’s the perfect place to start the year.”

Now entering its 37th edition, the Desert Classic will feature expanded fan experiences in “Tournament Town”, with live entertainment, family activities and food options alongside the golf.

Executive Tournament Director Simon Corkill said: “Rory’s return is the perfect way to launch our 2026 event. To welcome him back as the Masters champion after perhaps the finest season of his career only reinforces the prestige of this tournament.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Middle East’s oldest professional golf event, remains a flagship Rolex Series stop on the DP World Tour.

Early bird tickets are available for a limited time, with general admission free on Thursday and Friday. Weekend entry starts from Dh75, while children under 18 can attend free across all four days. Log onto www.dubaidesertclassic.com for more details.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
