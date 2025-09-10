GOLD/FOREX
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray eyes career in golf

Targets qualifying for The Open in 2026, says £12.5m prize money extra motivation

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Not long after Andy Murray brought his tennis career to a close, the 37-year-old quickly set his sights on a new sporting challenge.

Now, the former Wimbledon champion — who has developed a passion for golf — is aiming to qualify for The Open Championship in 2026.

In recent months, Murray has worked tirelessly to lower his handicap from seven to two, edging closer to his goal of becoming a scratch golfer. He is also set to compete in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month.

Speaking on The Chipping Forecast podcast, Murray revealed that The Open is firmly in his sights, with the tournament’s £12.5 million prize fund adding extra motivation.

“I’ve been playing a lot, practicing a lot, but I want to start entering more competitions and submitting more scorecards,” he explained. “I’ve played a lot of social golf recently, and while it’s fun, I don’t think it’s the best way to improve. I love the competitive side of the sport, and that’s why I want to focus on that more.”

When asked about the prospect of competing in The Open, Murray admitted: “Yeah, I’d love to. A couple of my friends have done it—they’re really into golf. I find it fascinating when athletes cross into another sport, but I’m also fully aware, having been an athlete myself, that compared to a professional golfer, I’m still a terrible player.”

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
McIlroy to return to defend DP World Tour Championship

