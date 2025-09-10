Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray eyes career in golf

Targets qualifying for The Open in 2026, says £12.5m prize money extra motivation
Dubai: Not long after Andy Murray brought his tennis career to a close, the 37-year-old quickly set his sights on a new sporting challenge.
Now, the former Wimbledon champion — who has developed a passion for golf — is aiming to qualify for The Open Championship in 2026.
In recent months, Murray has worked tirelessly to lower his handicap from seven to two, edging closer to his goal of becoming a scratch golfer. He is also set to compete in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month.
Speaking on The Chipping Forecast podcast, Murray revealed that The Open is firmly in his sights, with the tournament’s £12.5 million prize fund adding extra motivation.
“I’ve been playing a lot, practicing a lot, but I want to start entering more competitions and submitting more scorecards,” he explained. “I’ve played a lot of social golf recently, and while it’s fun, I don’t think it’s the best way to improve. I love the competitive side of the sport, and that’s why I want to focus on that more.”
When asked about the prospect of competing in The Open, Murray admitted: “Yeah, I’d love to. A couple of my friends have done it—they’re really into golf. I find it fascinating when athletes cross into another sport, but I’m also fully aware, having been an athlete myself, that compared to a professional golfer, I’m still a terrible player.”
