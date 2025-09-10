Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray eyes career in golf

When asked about the prospect of competing in The Open, Murray admitted: “Yeah, I’d love to. A couple of my friends have done it—they’re really into golf. I find it fascinating when athletes cross into another sport, but I’m also fully aware, having been an athlete myself, that compared to a professional golfer, I’m still a terrible player.”

“I’ve been playing a lot, practicing a lot, but I want to start entering more competitions and submitting more scorecards,” he explained. “I’ve played a lot of social golf recently, and while it’s fun, I don’t think it’s the best way to improve. I love the competitive side of the sport, and that’s why I want to focus on that more.”

