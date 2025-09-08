Why NBA player Landry Shamet worked as a photographer at US Open

“Since I picked up a camera, I don’t think I’ll ever put it down,” he said. “Even on the road, I always have one with me. Whether it’s just capturing everyday moments or opportunities like this, photography will always be part of my life.”

Immersed in tennis, Shamet has grown into a fan of the sport itself. When he first visited the US Open, he only recognised global icons like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Now, he appreciates the full roster of players and their stories. This year, though, Shamet found it harder to blend in. After helping the Knicks reach their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000, fans stopped him around the grounds for photos and autographs.

Shamet now shoots with his own professional gear, though he once dismissed the idea of owning a camera. “My friend was like, ‘You should get a camera,’” Shamet recalled. “I said, ‘No one uses cameras anymore—you’ve got your phone.’ But once I bought one, I couldn’t put it down.”

