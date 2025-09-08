Why NBA player Landry Shamet worked as a photographer at US Open

27-year-old is currently training in New York and eyeing another season with the Knicks
Dubai: NBA guard Landry Shamet spent the past two weeks at the US Open, but not as a player or a celebrity guest. Instead, he was behind the lens, working as a photographer.
Surprising, right? The 27-year-old wasn’t earning a paycheck for his time at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He was there purely out of passion.
Shamet, who entered the NBA in 2018, picked up photography about four years ago as a hobby. Over time, he connected with professionals, refined his skills, and found himself increasingly drawn to the craft.
“Somehow I’m here at the US Open,” Shamet told the AP before stepping into the photo pit for Carlos Alcaraz’s win over Jannik Sinner.
This was Shamet’s second year volunteering with the USTA. In 2024, he covered the tournament’s opening week. This time, he impressed enough to be invited back for the final weekend.
USTA photographer Jen Pottheiser noticed Shamet’s instincts while shooting Aryna Sabalenka during the women’s trophy ceremony. At 6-foot-4, his vantage point gave him unique angles — but it wasn’t just his height.
“His action shots are tremendous,” Pottheiser said. “He’s curious, he asks great questions, and he’s a real teammate. He’s taken this seriously.”
Shamet now shoots with his own professional gear, though he once dismissed the idea of owning a camera. “My friend was like, ‘You should get a camera,’” Shamet recalled. “I said, ‘No one uses cameras anymore—you’ve got your phone.’ But once I bought one, I couldn’t put it down.”
He began taking his camera on road trips, experimenting on city streets, and eventually earned chances to shoot major sporting events—following in the footsteps of athlete-turned-photographers like Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson, and Marshawn Lynch.
Immersed in tennis, Shamet has grown into a fan of the sport itself. When he first visited the US Open, he only recognised global icons like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Now, he appreciates the full roster of players and their stories. This year, though, Shamet found it harder to blend in. After helping the Knicks reach their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000, fans stopped him around the grounds for photos and autographs.
Currently training in New York and eyeing another season with the Knicks, Shamet sees photography as a lifelong pursuit—no matter where his basketball journey takes him.
“Since I picked up a camera, I don’t think I’ll ever put it down,” he said. “Even on the road, I always have one with me. Whether it’s just capturing everyday moments or opportunities like this, photography will always be part of my life.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox