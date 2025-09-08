Alcaraz beats Sinner to win US Open and reclaim No 1 ranking

The 22-year-old Alcaraz won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Sinner
New York: Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open as loud boos -- mixed with a smattering of cheers -- greeted President Donald Trump at the final in New York.
The 22-year-old Alcaraz won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title, avenging his lone defeat in a major final by Sinner at Wimbledon in July.
Alcaraz will reclaim the world number one ranking from Sinner, returning to top spot for the first time since September 2023 after ending the Italian's 27-match winning run at hard-court Grand Slams.
