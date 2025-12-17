GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz splits with coach Carlos Ferrero

They were together for seven years during which Alcaraz won his six Grand Slam titles

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Spanish coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Spanish coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.
AFP

Dubai: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced that he parted ways with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wednesday after seven years which saw Alcaraz win his six Grand Slam titles.

"It is very difficult to write this post... After more than seven years together, 'Juanki' and I have decided to end our story together as coach and player," Alcaraz said in a post which was illustrated with two photographs of them hugging during their association.

"Thank you for making the dreams of a child become reality."

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during the tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Carlos Alcaraz seals year-ending No. 1 ranking

2m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrate after winning the match against USA's Taylor Fritz during the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin on November 11, 2025.

Alcaraz fights back to beat Fritz at ATP Finals

2m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz makes winning start to ATP Finals

1m read
Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens but withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

After 101st title Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals

2m read