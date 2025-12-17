Carlos Alcaraz splits with coach Carlos Ferrero

They were together for seven years during which Alcaraz won his six Grand Slam titles
Dubai: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced that he parted ways with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wednesday after seven years which saw Alcaraz win his six Grand Slam titles.
"It is very difficult to write this post... After more than seven years together, 'Juanki' and I have decided to end our story together as coach and player," Alcaraz said in a post which was illustrated with two photographs of them hugging during their association.
"Thank you for making the dreams of a child become reality."
