GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz makes winning start to ATP Finals

It is the first time the Spaniard had won his opening match at the finals

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.
AP

World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz made a solid start to the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur.

It is the first time that the Spaniard had won his opening match at the finals. He lost to Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud in the last two years. 

It was not all plain sailing. Leading 4-1 and pressing for 5-1 in the first set, Alcaraz suffered a sudden dip, struggling with his first serves and allowing De Minaur to come back to level the score.

Trailing 3-1 and then 5-3 in the tiebreak, Alcaraz redicovered his touch to level and then break De Minaur to win the first set. 

In spite of dropping his service early, the second set was more straightforward as Alcaraz raced away to to claim his fifth victory in as many meetings with De Minaur. 

"It was a really difficult match," said Alcaraz. 

"On this surface, Alex makes the most of the speed of the ball, he's super fast and really difficult on return. 

"I'm just really happy to get through this really difficult challenge, and happy with how I'm playing."

Alcaraz and De Minaur are in the Jimmy Connors group which also features Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti, a late replacement for the injured Novak Djokovic. 

Later on Sunday, Alexander Zverev faces Ben Shelton in the first match of the Bjorn Bjorg group, which also includes world No.1 Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens but withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

After 101st title Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals

2m read
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during the ATP tournament round of 16 tennis match, in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Djokovic to face Alcaraz in ATP Finals groups

2m read
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti attends a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 1, 2025.

Ancelotti ready to make World Cup history with Brazil

2m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against USA's Brandon Nakashima during their men’s singles match at the ATP Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 28, 2025.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz enters Japan Open final

2m read