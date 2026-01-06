Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah jet off for Spanish honeymoon, agency puts rumours to rest

The couple had been dating for 10 years before tying the knot
Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have jetted off for their honeymoon and they’ve taken their romance all the way to Spain. Of course, fans have been speculating and wondering where exactly the two are, and the agency decided to clear the air.
On January 6, OSEN confirmed that the newly married couple chose Spain as their honeymoon destination. Their agency, AM Entertainment, later confirmed the news, adding with classic celeb discretion, “It is true they left for their honeymoon in Spain. We kindly request understanding regarding our inability to share detailed schedules.”
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a’s love story is one fans have rooted for since day one. The two first met in 2015 during an advertisement shoot, went public with their relationship, and quietly built a decade-long bond that weathered life’s biggest tests. When Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and stepped away from the spotlight, Shin Min-a remained firmly by his side. Following his recovery, Kim Woo-bin made a successful return to acting—this time with his biggest supporter still beside him.
The couple announced their marriage last month through a heartfelt statement and handwritten letters, before tying the knot on the 20th at Seoul’s Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu. The wedding was as star-studded as it was sentimental: actor Lee Kwang-soo served as MC, Monk Beopryun offered touching congratulatory words, and singer Kardy serenaded the newlyweds with “Romantic Sunday,” the beloved Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha OST.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox