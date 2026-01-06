Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah jet off for Spanish honeymoon, agency puts rumours to rest

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a’s love story is one fans have rooted for since day one. The two first met in 2015 during an advertisement shoot, went public with their relationship, and quietly built a decade-long bond that weathered life’s biggest tests. When Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and stepped away from the spotlight, Shin Min-a remained firmly by his side. Following his recovery, Kim Woo-bin made a successful return to acting—this time with his biggest supporter still beside him.