Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to be married today: A 10-year love story through cancer, fame and hardship

As the two stars get married today, here's looking back at their romance
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah remain one of South Korea’s most adored couples, arguably second only to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Remarkably, they’ve never even shared the screen in a drama. And somehow, the hype surrounding them just increases manifold, especially now, as they will tie the knot soon.
So, what's the secret to their enduring romance? Perhaps it lies in their discretion: by keeping their private lives tightly guarded, they’ve avoided the kind of unnecessary speculation that often challenges other celebrity couples.
Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin first crossed paths on the set of a Giordano ad back in 2015. Their on-screen chemistry had fans whispering — could there be more than just modeling magic happening here? Rumors swirled for months, and by July, their agencies — AM Entertainment for Min-a and SidusHQ for Woo-bin — finally confirmed what everyone was secretly hoping: the two were officially an item.
True to form, they kept things low-key, letting their romance unfold away from the spotlight. Fans, ever the detectives, pieced together clues from vacations and candid glimpses. One adorable hint came in March 2016 on the set of Uncontrollably Fond: a food truck arrived for the crew, initially assumed to be Woo-bin’s thoughtful gesture. It was actually Shin Min-a spreading the love.
In 2017, at just 28, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare form affecting the upper part of the throat. The news deeply concerned fans, who rallied to offer support and well wishes. Throughout this challenging period, Shin Min-ah remained steadfast by his side, communicating through his agency to reassure fans that he was doing well.
Reports revealed that she accompanied him to treatments and appointments, offering both emotional and physical support, even taking time off from her own busy schedule to be there for him.
Reflecting on that period in interviews with Korean media, Woo-bin expressed heartfelt gratitude for Min-ah’s unwavering presence. “She was the one who gave me strength when I needed it the most,” he said, adding that her positivity helped him push through the darkest moments of his recovery.
After a painful recovery, Woo-bin returned to acting in 2019. While there was still no chance of spotting them together, the couple would often drop subtle hints that they are still together. In 2018, when Kim Woo-bin made his first public appearance after his battle with cancer, fans worried about Shin Min-a's absence at the event. However, Woo-bin later shared in an interview that Min-a had been with him throughout the process, even if she wasn’t physically present at the event.
The couple were in the omnibus series Our Blues, but did not share any screen space at all. At the time, writer Noh Hee-Kyung opened up about the casting in a press conference and explained why they weren’t featuring as each other’s romantic interest. “I knew they wouldn’t join the show if they were cast as a couple. When I was casting them, they would not appear as a couple, they would have a romantic relationship with someone else.”
Throughout the years, both Min-a and Woo-bin’s agencies have been relatively quiet about the couple’s relationship, with AM Entertainment and SidusHQ keeping details of their personal lives under wraps. However, both agencies have consistently affirmed that the actors' relationships remain strong, and they've both shared positive updates about the couple’s health and career trajectories.
In particular, when Kim Woo-bin announced his recovery, both his and Shin Min-a’s agencies expressed relief and joy at his return to health. "Kim Woo-bin has made a full recovery and is now focusing on his future projects. We are grateful for the support he’s received and his perseverance," said a representative from SidusHQ at the time. Likewise, Shin Min-a’s agency showed their continued support for her role too.
