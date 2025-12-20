Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to be married today: A 10-year love story through cancer, fame and hardship

After a painful recovery, Woo-bin returned to acting in 2019. While there was still no chance of spotting them together, the couple would often drop subtle hints that they are still together. In 2018, when Kim Woo-bin made his first public appearance after his battle with cancer, fans worried about Shin Min-a's absence at the event. However, Woo-bin later shared in an interview that Min-a had been with him throughout the process, even if she wasn’t physically present at the event.