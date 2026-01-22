Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah starred in Hometown Cha Cha Cha
For fans still emotionally attached to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, one question went around on social media: Why wasn’t Kim Seon-ho at Shin Min-ah’s wedding.
The actor finally addressed the curiosity on January 22, according to Kbizoom, during interviews for his upcoming Netflix series Can This Love Be Translated?
The short answer: Work, and a different country. “I was filming in Vietnam at the time,” Kim Seon-ho shared, adding that while he couldn’t attend the ceremony, he made sure to reach out personally. “I’m really happy for them and truly support them. I couldn’t go, but I sent my congratulations.”
Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin tied the knot on December 20 after a decade-long public relationship, a moment that quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in Korea. Given the fondness for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, fans naturally wondered whether Seon-ho had been part of the celebrations.
While he may have missed the wedding, Kim Seon-ho was busy stepping back into a genre fans know him best for.
Can This Love Be Translated? marks his return to romantic comedies five years after Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha aired in 2021. This time, he plays Ju Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter who becomes the personal interpreter for global superstar Cha Mu-hee, portrayed by Go Youn-jung.
The concept resonated with him. “Everyone has their own language,” Kim Seon-ho explained, noting that the idea of an interpreter as a bridge between people appealed to him. He added that the role felt both meaningful and achievable, which mattered more to him than simply returning to a familiar genre.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox