After dating for over a decade, the couple got married on December 20.
Korea’s beloved power couple tied the knot— and they did it in full luxury mode, and the details are every bit as dazzling as fans hoped.
AM Entertainment dropped the official wedding photos on December 22, offering a peek into Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's classy evening ceremony held on December 20 at The Shilla Seoul’s Dynasty Hall.
Shin Min-ah was every inch the modern bride in a show-stopping gown from Elie Saab’s 2026 Spring Bridal Collection, reportedly priced at $28,600. The Lebanese designer delivered drama, romance and red-carpet polish in one sweeping silhouette.
Shin Min-ah accessorised with Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry, including a diamond necklace boasting over 11 carats — 452 brilliant-cut and 20 navette-cut diamonds — valued at $254,000 (around 352 million won). Her diamond earrings added another $54,000 (75 million won) to the look.
Kim Woo Bin, meanwhile, matched the mood in a bespoke Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo, the brand’s most exclusive menswear line. He finished the look with Louis Vuitton’s high-jewellery Le Damier de Louis Vuitton ring, priced between 7 million and 17 million won ($5,200 to $12,600), depending on the setting. Groom goals, achieved.
The couple’s flair for luxury didn’t stop with fashion. Wedding guests — reportedly numbering in the hundreds — were treated to gift bags filled with Lancôme cosmetic sets and Acqua di Parma perfumes, brands Shin Min-ah happens to represent.
Despite the glamour, the ceremony itself struck a deeply personal note. Close friend Lee Kwang Soo served as emcee, keeping the atmosphere warm and intimate. The vows were officiated by Venerable Beopryun Sunim, a respected spiritual figure who is known to have supported Kim Woo Bin during his recovery from nasopharyngeal cancer.
Music came courtesy of singer Car, the Garden, who performed “Romantic Sunday,” a beloved track from the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha soundtrack — one last wink to Shin Min-ah’s drama legacy on her big day.
The newlyweds also turned their wedding into an act of generosity. They donated a combined 300 million won ($216,000) to various organisations, including the Hallym Burn Foundation and Asan Medical Center.
