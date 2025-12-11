The stars will tie the knot on December 20
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s long-awaited wedding is practically a national event at this point, but one very important guest won’t be there to cheer (or sing) for the couple: Doh Kyung Soo.
The EXO member revealed in a recent interview, as quoted by AllKPop that he’ll be missing the star couple’s December 20 ceremony — all because EXO is scheduled to perform at the 2025 Melon Music Awards on the same day. Yes, the universe really said “double-booked.”
D.O. admitted he’s heartbroken to skip Woo Bin and Min-ah’s big day, but he’s also very realistic:
“It’s my work, so of course it’s important. EXO comes first. I’m sad, but Woo Bin hyung knows it can’t be helped.” Still, he’s currently stressing over how to make it up to his close friend:
“I’m racking my brain. How do I pay him back? I’m still thinking.”
D.O. had already planned the whole performance. He was fully ready to sing the congratulatory song — he even picked it out early.
“I thought for sure I’d sing at the wedding. I knew about the wedding beforehand… The MMA schedule was fixed after. I just thought, ‘How do I tell Woo Bin hyung?’”
His chosen track: Popcorn. But now, he joked, he’s not even in the running:
Once I was crossed off the list of guests, I was erased from Woo Bin’s sight.”
Even if he can’t be at the ceremony, fans agree: the bromance is still strong — and we’re all waiting to see how D.O. plans to make it up to Woo Bin after the most star-studded wedding of the year.
AM Entertainment confirmed the couple will celebrate privately at The Shilla Seoul on December 20, surrounded by family and close friends. Together since 2015, the pair have been dating for 10 years.
They met in 2015 as models on a fashion advertisement shoot. In July of that same year, their agencies confirmed what fans had quietly suspected — they were officially dating. Since then, they kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, choosing to navigate fame and private life with discretion and mutual respect.
In 2017, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Through those difficult years, Shin Min-a stood by his side, offering quiet support and unwavering loyalty — a gesture that only deepened public admiration for their relationship.
On November 20, 2025, the couple took the next step: they announced their wedding, set to take place in a private ceremony on December 20 in Seoul. In a handwritten letter to fans, Kim Woo-bin wrote that he was ready to “build a family with the person who has been by my side for so long.”
