The show, which dropped right before the Chuseok holidays and instantly climbed to No. 1 on Netflix Korea’s “Today’s Top 10,” is no small investment — we’re talking a 2 billion KRW (about $1.48 million) per episode, with lead stars Kim Woo Bin and Suzy reportedly pocketing 300 million KRW (roughly $222,000) each per episode. With hitmaker Kim Eun Sook (of The Glory and Descendants of the Sun fame) behind the script, this was supposed to be Netflix’s crown jewel of the year.