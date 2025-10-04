The story: As Kim Woo-bin’s genie Iblis explains in the beginning itself in an albeit lengthy exposition, he is done with humans. He thinks they’re fully corrupt, and makes a deal with his deity that he can steer clear of hell, if he can corrupt and tempt humans and drag them down to hell. Yet: If he meets one person who is pure, then he has a worse fate awaiting him. Only once did he meet such a person: A girl who used her dying wishes to save others. Owing to his failure, he is banished to the lamp for a millenia.