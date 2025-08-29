The story kicks off with Kim Woo-bin as a genie who wakes up after a millennium, only to find himself tethered to Ka Young (Suzy), a woman whose heart is practically on “do not disturb.” Trapped in a life of rigid routines and her grandmother’s relentless expectations, Ka Young suddenly finds herself as Jinn’s reluctant master. Sparks fly, egos clash, and three magical wishes later, their adventure spirals into a heartfelt, laugh-out-loud rom-com that keeps you hooked.