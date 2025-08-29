The fantasy drama will release in October, this year.
Dubai is officially part of the K-drama map. Netflix’s upcoming fantasy rom-com Genie, Make A Wish starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy gives the city a starring role, and it’s nothing short of cinematic magic. The teaser opens with a genie—yes, a flamboyant one—gliding past Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future before swooping over Sheikh Zayed Road, skyscrapers twinkling like a million fairy lights. Al Seef’s charm even makes a cameo as our leads wander its historic lanes.
Fans can spot the city’s blend of futuristic architecture and heritage charm, proving Dubai is not just a backdrop, it’s a co-star. With global K-drama stars in town, the city’s skyline, streets, and landmarks are now ready for their close-up.
The story kicks off with Kim Woo-bin as a genie who wakes up after a millennium, only to find himself tethered to Ka Young (Suzy), a woman whose heart is practically on “do not disturb.” Trapped in a life of rigid routines and her grandmother’s relentless expectations, Ka Young suddenly finds herself as Jinn’s reluctant master. Sparks fly, egos clash, and three magical wishes later, their adventure spirals into a heartfelt, laugh-out-loud rom-com that keeps you hooked.
Penned by the acclaimed screenwriter Kim Eun-sook (Heirs, The Glory), the series is already buzzing as fans eagerly anticipate Kim Woo-bin and Suzy’s reunion. The ensemble cast adds layers of fun and intrigue: Ahn Eun-jin stars as the mysterious Mi Joo, Noh Sang-hyun plays the wealthy yet scheming Soo Hyun, and Go Kyu-pil embodies Jinn’s fiercely loyal black jaguar companion, Sayyid. Lee Joo-young rounds out the gang as Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend, ensuring plenty of drama, humor, and charm along the way.
