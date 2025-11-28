Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a reveal sweet wedding invite ahead of December celebrations

The couple have been together since 2015
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a, who are tying the knot this December, just gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their wedding invitation—and it’s full of charm.
Shin’s hairstylist shared the image on social media, captioning it: “Congratulations to these lovely, thoughtful people.” And fans couldn’t agree more.
The invite is a labour of love: a hand-drawn sketch of Kim in a bow tie and Shin in a crown and gown, complete with a handwritten nod reading, “Illustration by Shin Min-a, lettering by Kim Woo-bin.” Adding to the personal touch, Kim wrote, “You are invited to the wedding of Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a. Please join us! Dec. 20, 2025, 7 p.m.”
Fans gushed online, calling the design “sweet,” “stylish,” “warm,” and “beautifully simple.” Others jokingly wondered if the wedding would be “broadcast live” or hosted in a “stadium.”
AM Entertainment confirmed the couple will celebrate privately at The Shilla Seoul on Dec. 20, surrounded by family and close friends. Together since 2015, the pair have been publicly dating for 10 years, making this celebration a long-awaited milestone.
The couple met in 2015 as models on a fashion advertisement shoot. In July of that same year, their agencies confirmed what fans had quietly suspected — they were officially dating. Since then, they kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, choosing to navigate fame and private life with discretion and mutual respect.
In 2017, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Through those difficult years, Shin Min-a stood by his side, offering quiet support and unwavering loyalty — a gesture that only deepened public admiration for their relationship.
On November 20, 2025, after a decade of love, trust, and resilience, the couple took the next step: they announced their wedding, set to take place in a private ceremony on December 20 in Seoul. In a handwritten letter to fans, Kim Woo-bin wrote that he was ready to “build a family with the person who has been by my side for so long.”
