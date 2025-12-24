GOLD/FOREX
Kim Woo-bin’s closest friend Ahn Bo-hyun tears up at wedding with Shin Min-ah—20 years of friendship on display

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah got married on December 20

Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin go back—nearly 20 years of friendship that began in a university modeling program and continued through their roles as senior and junior in the same department
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min-ah’s wedding had all the expected ingredients of a K-drama-level celebration: dazzling outfits, A-list guests, and a love story spanning a decade finally reaching its happy ending. But in the midst of the glitz, one moment stole the internet’s attention: Ahn Bo-hyun quietly wiping away tears. In a video making the rounds online, the actor can be seen watching the couple exchange vows before removing his glasses and dabbling at his eyes.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin go back—nearly 20 years of friendship that began in a university modeling program and continued through their roles as senior and junior in the same department.

Over the years, Bo-hyun has credited Kim as a solid support system, from acting career advice to cheering him on during military service. He even was a solid pillar of support during Woo-bin's battle with cancer, maintaining contact and offering support when it mattered most.

