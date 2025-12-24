Kim Woo-bin’s closest friend Ahn Bo-hyun tears up at wedding with Shin Min-ah—20 years of friendship on display

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min-ah’s wedding had all the expected ingredients of a K-drama-level celebration: dazzling outfits, A-list guests, and a love story spanning a decade finally reaching its happy ending. But in the midst of the glitz, one moment stole the internet’s attention: Ahn Bo-hyun quietly wiping away tears. In a video making the rounds online, the actor can be seen watching the couple exchange vows before removing his glasses and dabbling at his eyes.