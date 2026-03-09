XO, Kitty Season 3: Lana Condor returns as Lara Jean, Noah Centineo cameo hopes soar

Lana Condor had led the original franchise, To All The Boys I loved
The sisters are back, folks.
Lara Jean Covey is stepping back into the spotlight. Lana Condor is returning to Jenny Han’s beloved universe in Netflix’s XO, Kitty season three, reuniting with Anna Cathcart, who stars as her mischievous little sister, Kitty.
The surprise cameo was teased in a playful behind-the-scenes clip, where Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho) calls out “Covey?”—prompting both Lana and Anna to spin around in perfect timing. Lana shared the clip on Instagram on March 6, captioning it simply: “Hi, Sister.”
In the previous season of XO Kitty, Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky, who is Lara Jean's lover, too, made a cameo for the show and gave Kitty some strong advice. Fans hope, that he might return again and the 'Covinsky' couple will return to their screens after several years.
“I’m thrilled to be back,” Lana told Netflix’s Tudum. “Seeing Anna again and stepping into the XO, Kitty world—it’s like coming home.” Fans of the franchise know she hasn’t strayed far, having devoted much of her young adulthood to the To All the Boys films.
Season three continues Kitty’s senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (K.I.S.S.), with the drama heating up between old flames and new friends. After season two ended with Kitty scoring a scholarship to K.I.S.S. and almost confessing to Min Ho before his summer tour, fans are eagerly waiting to see how her romantic and friendship journeys unfold.
With Lana’s return and a few fresh faces joining the cast, season three promises plenty of heart, laughs, and swoon-worthy moments when it premieres on April 2.