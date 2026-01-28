XO Kitty star siblings Sangheon Lee, Gia Kim reunite at Paris Fashion Show, co-star Anna Cathcart celebrates

Gia Kim penned a sweet note for her brother at the fashion show
XO Kitty stars Sangheon Lee and Gia Kim were at the Paris fashion show for the weekend, and Gia took to Instagram to remember the event. In the photos, the siblings take selfies, explore Paris and pose for photos at the event.
Gia wrote, “Very short but very sweet weekend reunion in Paris avec mon frère,” she wrote. “It may seem as though sometimes actors’ lives must always be glamorous. It is not. Yes, we’ll share the glamorous parts more as a part of our jobs, but it’s one day out of 365, and sometimes it’s enjoyable, but at the end of the day it’s mostly work.”
Gia continued, "But boy, am I thankful when I can share them with my brother. Even when he can be a little mischievous. I love growing old with him and watching him make mistakes and grow from them too. I don’t know how this Paris weekend dump turned into a sibling appreciation post but here we go. lol love you.”
Sangheon responded with the same affection, while co-star Anna Cathcart, who plays the titular role of Kitty in the Netflix series, wrote, "Coolest siblings." Fans cheered, "Best siblings!"
Last year, the siblings made quite the entrance at the Oscar ceremony. Gia wore a velvet gown, exuding old Hollywood charm. The dress featured a daring sweetheart neckline, perfectly complemented by a statement gold chain necklace that added a modern edge to the classic silhouette. She completed the look with dangling earrings and a chrome manicure.
Sangheon, on the other hand, went for a a bold yet refined aesthetic, he donned a black three-piece suit with an oversized contemporary silhouette, setting himself apart from the sea of traditional tuxedos. His choice of metallic silver Maison Margiela Tabi shoes added an avant-garde touch, making a statement that resonated with fashion aficionados.
Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for updates on XO Kitty, Season 3. The previous season ended on a cliffhanger, with the protagonist Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart) realising her feelings for Minho (Lee), and deciding to join on his summer tour. While there has been no confirmed release date as yet, fans are speculating that it would release in March, this year.
