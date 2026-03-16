'Heeseung will not return to ENHYPEN': BeLift Lab doubles down despite global protests

From Seoul to Los Angeles, fans are fueling a massive resistance
Belift Lab has slammed the door on any hopes of Heeseung’s return to Enhypen. On Sunday, the agency reaffirmed the main vocalist’s departure, citing a "clear artistic direction" that requires a clean break from the group. The move comes less than a week after the initial March 10 announcement that sent shockwaves through the industry.
“Heeseung will not be returning to Enhypen,” Belift Lab told The Korea Herald. “He has a clear artistic direction he wants to pursue, and we decided to respect that.”
But for Engenes, the explanation isn't adding up. From Seoul to Los Angeles, fans are fueling a massive resistance, claiming the 'solo path' feels more like a forced exit. Despite Belift citing "demanding schedules" as the reason parallel activities won't work, international fan coalitions from India to the Philippines are pointing to a standard K-pop playbook where solo and group careers coexist. With protest trucks lining the streets of Yongsan and rumours of last-minute flight cancellations swirling, the message from several sections in the fandom is clear: They aren't buying the official narrative.
The transition has been anything but smooth. Supporters have pointed to a trail of "red flags" suggesting the decision was sudden rather than planned:
Last-minute cancellations: Heeseung’s flight to the “Hello Melbourne” festival was reportedly canceled just 48 hours before the event.
Logistical chaos: Stage formations and line distributions were altered at the eleventh hour, while "En-o’clock" content and scheduled fan calls were abruptly halted.
The paper trail: Promotional materials and merchandise featuring Heeseung continued to be released even after his departure was announced.
Perhaps most crucial for fans is Heeseung’s own handwritten letter, in which he noted that leaving the group had been 'suggested' by the company.
The movement has moved from digital petitions to the streets. Protest trucks have been stationed outside Hybe’s Seoul headquarters since March 11, and demonstrations have now spread to the company’s Los Angeles offices.
As of now, Belift Lab appears unmoved by the scale of the backlash. However, with organized protests in Seoul scheduled to continue through March 21, the pressure on the agency to provide a more transparent explanation continues to mount. For a fandom built on the "OT7" (One True 7) identity, the fight for Heeseung’s place in the group is far from over.