'Heeseung will not return to ENHYPEN': BeLift Lab doubles down despite global protests

But for Engenes, the explanation isn't adding up. From Seoul to Los Angeles, fans are fueling a massive resistance, claiming the 'solo path' feels more like a forced exit. Despite Belift citing "demanding schedules" as the reason parallel activities won't work, international fan coalitions from India to the Philippines are pointing to a standard K-pop playbook where solo and group careers coexist. With protest trucks lining the streets of Yongsan and rumours of last-minute flight cancellations swirling, the message from several sections in the fandom is clear: They aren't buying the official narrative.