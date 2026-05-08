NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah unveils advanced cath lab with next-gen imaging tech

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah has opened its state-of-the-art Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab), reinforcing its long-standing commitment to excellence in cardiac, vascular and neuro-interventional care.

With a legacy of more than 42 years in delivering trusted patient care, the hospital’s Cath Lab, previously known for handling complex cardiac, neuro and vascular interventions, has now been transformed with the installation of the state-of-the-art Philips Azurion 7 C20 system.

This next-generation platform is designed to enhance precision, efficiency and patient safety. It offers advanced real-time imaging for highly accurate diagnosis and intervention; minimally invasive procedure capabilities with improved clinical outcomes; reduced procedure times and optimised workflow within the lab; enhanced radiation management for both patients and clinical teams; and seamless integration of imaging and interventional tools for complex cases.

Following a planned two-month upgrade and installation period, the system has been successfully commissioned and rigorously tested and is now fully operational.

The upgraded Cath Lab supports a comprehensive range of specialties, including interventional cardiology, paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, neuro-intervention and vascular procedures, delivered through a collaborative, multidisciplinary team approach.

“The new system significantly enhances our ability to perform complex coronary interventions with greater precision and efficiency,” said Dr Adel Eryani, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at NMC. “It ultimately translates into safer procedures and better outcomes for our patients.”

Dr Raashid Shahbazi, Consultant Vascular Surgery at NMC, added that the upgrade allowed them to expand their capabilities in minimally invasive vascular procedures. “The improved imaging and workflow integration support faster, more accurate interventions, benefiting both patients and clinical teams,” he said.

Dr Vivek Karan, Consultant Interventional Neurology at NMC, said advanced imaging played a critical role in neuro-intervention, where precision was vital. “This new platform strengthens our ability to manage complex neurological cases with greater confidence and improved patient outcomes.”

This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for comprehensive, technology-driven care.