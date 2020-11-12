Nearly 32 million riders have used this eco-friendly mode of transport since 2014
1,500 e-scooters deployed in five busy districts across Dubai
Metro Red Line to run from 5am — 1am; Green Line to operate from 5.30am — 1am
As RTA turns 15 on November 1, the authority pledges to further improve urban lifestyles
Parking to be free from 12am on Thursday till 7.59am on Saturday this week
They have become popular worldwide and some cities have launched scooter-sharing schemes
RTA issues offence tickets during 1,011 inspections covering over 110 schools
Facility to secure the emirate’s public transportation facilities and commuters
Virtual treasure hunt game will be held on November 1, Public Transport Day
E-scooters are available at MBR Boulevard, Internet City and other areas
Dedicated bus lane will also reduce transit time between Dubai and Sharjah by 15 minutes
Pilot roll-out of the scheme discussed during special meeting between RTA and Dubai Police
Service aims to increase convenience of using public buses in suburban areas
The station can handle up to 15,000 passengers per day
29 violators caught after RTA conducted 1,087 inspections across Dubai
The modern public bus stations cater to 15,000 passengers per day in the UAE