Dubai-Sharjah gridlock: E311 and E11 hit with severe congestion today

Within Dubai, Al Khail Road (E44) is reporting significant delays, particularly near the Business Bay Crossing and the Dubai Mall bridge area. Commuters using Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) are also encountering friction near the Al Safa and Business Bay exits due to ongoing upgrades to the Oud Metha Road Corridor. Additionally, Hessa Street is witnessing its usual morning crawl from DAMAC Hills toward Dubai Sports City, while Ras Al Khor Road remains congested as it handles the convergence of traffic from residential and industrial hubs.