UAE roads brace for Ramadan's first evening rush, here's what Google and Waze are showing right now

Sheikh Zayed Road sees major slowdown as Ramadan rush begins
Dubai: After a morning that already tested the patience of commuters across the emirate, Dubai's roads are now entering what is arguably the most critical window of the entire Ramadan driving calendar, the pre-Iftar rush. With the first fast breaking at approximately 6:18 pm this evening, the next 60 minutes represent the single most congested period on UAE roads, and today's data from both Google Maps and Waze confirms that drivers are already feeling it.
If you are still on the road or planning to leave the office, be warned Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is currently showing deep red on Google Maps between the Mall of the Emirates interchange and the Dubai World Trade Centre, with average speeds dropping well below 30 km/h in both directions. This corridor is consistently the UAE's worst-performing stretch during Ramadan evenings, and tonight, the first day of the holy month, is no exception.
Waze is flagging significant slowdowns on Al Khail Road (E44) near the Business Bay and Downtown Dubai exits, with multiple reports of vehicles pulling over a common occurrence as drivers rush to reach Iftar gatherings before sunset. The Financial Centre Road (D71) around Dubai Mall is already building, and Google is recommending alternate routing through Al Meydan Road for those heading toward Ras Al Khor.
Over on the Sharjah–Dubai border, which saw its worst morning in recent memory earlier today with major incidents reported on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Street the evening picture is slightly calmer but far from clear. Google Maps shows moderate-to-heavy flow on Emirates Road (E311) near Al Nahda, and Waze users are reporting residual congestion stretching back toward the Mirdif entry points.
Once the Iftar cannon sounds, roads will experience a brief but welcome lull as the majority of residents sit down to break their fast. However, this calm is short-lived. Historical data from Google's traffic analytics shows that Dubai's mall corridors particularly the approach roads to Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, and City Centre Mirdif begin saturating again by 9:00 pm, as families head out for the evening. The Al Sufouh Road (D94) around Mall of the Emirates and the Financial Centre Road (D71) are expected to see dark orange conditions well into the night.
Add to this the first Taraweeh prayers of Ramadan 2026, which will generate a significant pulse of mosque-area traffic at approximately 9:00 PM, followed by a second wave around 10:30 to 11:00 PM as worshippers disperse and it is clear that tonight's driving window will not fully ease until after midnight.
If you must travel this evening, leave before 5:15 pm or wait until after 7:30 pm to avoid the pre and post-Iftar surge. Enable real-time alerts on Waze for incident reports near key interchanges, and use Google Maps' live traffic layer to identify the fastest alternate routes before you depart not while you are driving.