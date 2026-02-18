UAE roads brace for Ramadan's first evening rush, here's what Google and Waze are showing right now

Once the Iftar cannon sounds, roads will experience a brief but welcome lull as the majority of residents sit down to break their fast. However, this calm is short-lived. Historical data from Google's traffic analytics shows that Dubai's mall corridors particularly the approach roads to Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, and City Centre Mirdif begin saturating again by 9:00 pm, as families head out for the evening. The Al Sufouh Road (D94) around Mall of the Emirates and the Financial Centre Road (D71) are expected to see dark orange conditions well into the night.