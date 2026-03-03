Landmark Leisure and partners to collect preloved toys for underprivileged children
Dubai: As the spirit of Ramadan gathers communities together across the UAE, Landmark Leisure has announced the revival of its much-loved campaign to spread happiness among children in need.
In partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent and the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the entertainment division of the Landmark Group has brought back the ‘Share the Joy, Give a Toy’ initiative through its flagship brand, Fun City Arabia.
The drive aims to collect preloved toys in good condition and distribute them to underprivileged children across the country.
In a statement, Silvio Liedtke, CEO of Landmark Leisure, GCC and India, has noted that Ramadan is a time when communities unite through “acts of kindness and generosity.”
“‘Share the Joy, Give a Toy’ is a platform that encourages families to be a part of this act of kindness by donating toys that can bring joy to children in need,” said Liedtke.
“This Ramadan, we are delighted to continue this initiative with our partners and the community, and we look forward to seeing families come together to share the joy of giving.”
Families have been invited to donate gently used toys at participating Fun City locations across the UAE. These will be carefully collected and distributed through Emirates Red Crescent and IACAD to ensure that it will reach the children who need them most.
To make participation more accessible, drop-off boxes will be available at Fun City outlets located in key malls across the country. Participating locations include Arabian Centre, Mercato Mall, Century Mall (Mamzar), Ibn Battuta Mall, Oasis Centre, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Dalma Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Al Seef Village Mall, Marina Mall, Kalba Mall, Oasis Sharjah, Bawadi Mall, and Al Hamra Mall.
Additional drop-off points are available at Fun Block in Zero6 Mall, Fujairah Mall, Souq Al Jami, Barari Outlet Mall, Fun Works, and Tridom outlets in the UAE.
The initiative also extends to Qatar through Fun Ville locations at Al Khor Mall, Ezdan Mall (Al Gharafa), Al Asmakh Mall, Barwa Village, Ezdan Mall (Wakrah), Barwa City, and Abu Sidra Mall.
“These stores were chosen for easy access, enabling families and visitors to participate and bring joy to children who need them. With multiple drop-off points across the city, Landmark Leisure aims to make the act of giving more accessible and impactful,” said the group.
Beyond bringing smiles to young faces, the project has shared a common goal to promote “compassion, responsible giving, and sustainability.” By giving toys a second life, families can contribute to the cause of sustainable consumption and responsible reuse.
For more details about the donation drive, interested guests may visit the official website of Fun City Arabia. With small acts of generosity, families across the UAE can help make this Ramadan brighter for children in need.