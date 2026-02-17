Ramadan 2026: CDA rolls out initiatives to deepen family, community bonds

Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched more than 12 initiatives during Ramadan as part of its participation in the citywide “Season of Wulfa” campaign, reinforcing efforts to strengthen family cohesion and foster a more connected, compassionate society.

Meanwhile, “Fawalet El Eid” revives authentic Emirati hospitality traditions through the distribution of sweets and Arabic coffee at mosques and Eid prayer grounds across Dubai. The initiative strengthens social bonds and sustains the spirit of Wulfa beyond the Holy Month.

Among CDA’s flagship Ramadan initiatives is “Iftar Dubai”, which brings together people of different nationalities, cultures and backgrounds in a shared expression of coexistence and mutual respect. By creating inclusive spaces for dialogue and connection, the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to tolerance and harmonious living.

For the second consecutive year, CDA is also partnering with Dubai Charity Association on the “Khair Dubai bi Ahlaha” initiative. The programme highlights the contributions of Emirati home-based entrepreneurs who prepare Iftar meals, showcasing their role in community service while reinforcing a culture of productive, responsible giving.

This year, more than 125,000 new items will be distributed in collaboration with over 55 partners from across sectors, reflecting the scale and collective impact of the initiative. The partnership model is designed to maximise sustainable social outcomes through coordinated community efforts.

Promoting responsible and dignified giving, CDA is participating in the “Gift It Forward” initiative, launched by Dubai Holding for the third consecutive year. The initiative offers an empowerment-based philanthropy model that enables beneficiaries to select essential items within a structured and respectful framework.

As part of its focus on nurturing values from an early age, CDA is implementing the “Al Qare’ Al Sagher” initiative across its community Majalis in cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. Running throughout Ramadan, the programme strengthens children’s connection to the Holy Quran, while developing their recitation and reflection skills in an engaging, age-appropriate environment that reinforces identity and moral values.

Hessa affirmed that delivering more than 12 initiatives under the “Season of Wulfa” reflects CDA’s integrated approach to community development, one that positions Ramadan as a catalyst for deeper connection, shared responsibility and sustainable social cohesion throughout the year. Community Majalis

“Ramadan is not only a time of reflection, but a renewed opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite families and communities,” she said. “Through our participation in the ‘Season of Wulfa’, we are delivering a diverse portfolio of initiatives that place people and families at the heart of development, while fostering a culture of shared responsibility and long-term social cohesion,” she noted.

