Ramadan 2026: CDA rolls out initiatives to deepen family, community bonds

Community programmes transform the spirit of Ramadan into measurable social impact
Know about CDA’s Ramadan initiatives in Dubai
Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched more than 12 initiatives during Ramadan as part of its participation in the citywide “Season of Wulfa” campaign, reinforcing efforts to strengthen family cohesion and foster a more connected, compassionate society.
The wide-ranging initiatives reflect CDA’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Year of Family, placing families at the centre of sustainable community development.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the authority’s Ramadan programmes are designed to convert the values of the Holy Month into tangible, lasting community impact.
“Ramadan is not only a time of reflection, but a renewed opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite families and communities,” she said. “Through our participation in the ‘Season of Wulfa’, we are delivering a diverse portfolio of initiatives that place people and families at the heart of development, while fostering a culture of shared responsibility and long-term social cohesion,” she noted.
She added that the initiatives span awareness-driven educational programmes, humanitarian efforts, and inclusive platforms that promote dialogue, belonging and intergenerational connection, all aimed at enhancing quality of life across Dubai.
Hessa affirmed that delivering more than 12 initiatives under the “Season of Wulfa” reflects CDA’s integrated approach to community development, one that positions Ramadan as a catalyst for deeper connection, shared responsibility and sustainable social cohesion throughout the year. Community Majalis
As part of its focus on nurturing values from an early age, CDA is implementing the “Al Qare’ Al Sagher” initiative across its community Majalis in cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. Running throughout Ramadan, the programme strengthens children’s connection to the Holy Quran, while developing their recitation and reflection skills in an engaging, age-appropriate environment that reinforces identity and moral values.
CDA is also hosting “Sawalif Al Mayalis”, a series of Ramadan sessions tailored for men, addressing issues central to family life and social stability. Discussions focus on strengthening parent-child relationships, sustaining healthy family foundations, encouraging timely family formation, and reaffirming the important role of senior citizens within the family structure.
In parallel, the “Hamael Al Khair” initiative engages women through community and religious sessions held after Taraweeh prayers. These gatherings highlight the spiritual dimension of Ramadan and emphasise generosity, moral responsibility, and women’s role in nurturing resilient and cohesive families.
Promoting responsible and dignified giving, CDA is participating in the “Gift It Forward” initiative, launched by Dubai Holding for the third consecutive year. The initiative offers an empowerment-based philanthropy model that enables beneficiaries to select essential items within a structured and respectful framework.
This year, more than 125,000 new items will be distributed in collaboration with over 55 partners from across sectors, reflecting the scale and collective impact of the initiative. The partnership model is designed to maximise sustainable social outcomes through coordinated community efforts.
For the second consecutive year, CDA is also partnering with Dubai Charity Association on the “Khair Dubai bi Ahlaha” initiative. The programme highlights the contributions of Emirati home-based entrepreneurs who prepare Iftar meals, showcasing their role in community service while reinforcing a culture of productive, responsible giving.
Among CDA’s flagship Ramadan initiatives is “Iftar Dubai”, which brings together people of different nationalities, cultures and backgrounds in a shared expression of coexistence and mutual respect. By creating inclusive spaces for dialogue and connection, the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to tolerance and harmonious living.
CDA’s community efforts continue beyond Ramadan with initiatives marking Eid celebrations. The “Kanduret El Eid” initiative, implemented in cooperation with Dar Al Hay, provides children with traditional Eid attire, preserving cultural identity while spreading joy during the festive season.
Meanwhile, “Fawalet El Eid” revives authentic Emirati hospitality traditions through the distribution of sweets and Arabic coffee at mosques and Eid prayer grounds across Dubai. The initiative strengthens social bonds and sustains the spirit of Wulfa beyond the Holy Month.