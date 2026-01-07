‘Welcome Winter’ initiative to supply winter clothing to families in Dubai

More than 600 beneficiaries to receive tailored garments under CDA programme
Dubai: Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has launched the ‘Welcome Winter’ initiative in partnership with Al Madani Men’s Tailoring Group, aimed at providing winter clothing to eligible beneficiaries enrolled in CDA’s social support programmes.
The initiative is expected to benefit more than 600 people during the winter season. It focuses on supplying tailored winter garments for men, designed to meet practical needs such as warmth and comfort.
Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive tailored winter garments and selected fabrics at no cost. Appointments can be scheduled in advance by phone or WhatsApp at Al Madani branches, allowing for an organised and accessible service process.
CDA said the approach is intended to ensure that support is delivered efficiently while respecting the privacy and dignity of beneficiaries.
Commenting on the initiative, Sheikha Al Jarman, Chief Executive Officer of CDA’s Social Development Sector, said the partnership highlights the role of public-private cooperation in supporting community members through structured social programmes.
CDA said the initiative forms part of its wider social support framework aimed at improving quality of life and social inclusion. The authority added that it continues to work with partners across sectors to develop community initiatives aligned with Dubai’s broader social development goals.
