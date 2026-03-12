Organisers distributed Dh200,000 in shopping vouchers to further assist families
Dubai: More than 4,000 Emirati families have received essential goods and support following the conclusion of the third season of the ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative, a community programme that distributed items valued at more than Dh14 million.
The six-day event, held at Al Twar Hall in late February, saw the Community Development Authority (CDA) partner with Dubai Holding to provide approximately 80,000 products to registered families and eligible community groups. The timing of the initiative was designed to assist households with preparations for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.
The programme operated as a "community marketplace," a departure from traditional aid distribution models. Rather than receiving pre-packaged parcels, beneficiaries were able to select from 160,000 available items, including men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, as well as household essentials. Officials stated the format was chosen to offer a dignified shopping experience that prioritises personal choice.
"We are moving beyond traditional support models towards a comprehensive ecosystem built on empowerment, efficiency, and sustainability," said Sheikha Al Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector at the CDA. "Enabling families to choose their needs helps them prepare for the occasion while preserving dignity."
The scale of the initiative has grown significantly this year, bolstered by contributions from 60 partners across the public and private sectors. In addition to the physical goods, organisers distributed Dh200,000 in shopping vouchers to further assist families with holiday expenses.
A notable addition to this season was the inclusion of 20 home-based entrepreneurs. These local businesses contributed more than 13,000 products to the marketplace, a move intended to integrate small-scale Emirati producers into the city’s broader social and economic ecosystem.
The logistical operation relied on a team of 1,320 volunteers, including university students and staff from various government entities such as Dubai Civil Defense and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Beyond the distribution of goods, the event also facilitated 227 free eye examinations for attendees in collaboration with Al Jaber Optical.
According to the CDA, the initiative also aligns with the emirate's broader environmental goals by promoting a green economy. By redistributing high-quality products and reducing waste, the programme aims to foster a culture of responsible consumption while addressing immediate social needs.
The initiative forms part of the wider objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance the quality of life and social cohesion for citizens across the emirate.