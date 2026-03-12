GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Dubai’s ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative delivers D14 million in Eid support to 4,000 families

Organisers distributed Dh200,000 in shopping vouchers to further assist families

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai’s ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative delivers D14 million in Eid support to 4,000 families

Dubai: More than 4,000 Emirati families have received essential goods and support following the conclusion of the third season of the ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative, a community programme that distributed items valued at more than Dh14 million.

The six-day event, held at Al Twar Hall in late February, saw the Community Development Authority (CDA) partner with Dubai Holding to provide approximately 80,000 products to registered families and eligible community groups. The timing of the initiative was designed to assist households with preparations for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

A shift toward empowerment

The programme operated as a "community marketplace," a departure from traditional aid distribution models. Rather than receiving pre-packaged parcels, beneficiaries were able to select from 160,000 available items, including men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, as well as household essentials. Officials stated the format was chosen to offer a dignified shopping experience that prioritises personal choice.

"We are moving beyond traditional support models towards a comprehensive ecosystem built on empowerment, efficiency, and sustainability," said Sheikha Al Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector at the CDA. "Enabling families to choose their needs helps them prepare for the occasion while preserving dignity."

Expanding the scale of support

The scale of the initiative has grown significantly this year, bolstered by contributions from 60 partners across the public and private sectors. In addition to the physical goods, organisers distributed Dh200,000 in shopping vouchers to further assist families with holiday expenses.

A notable addition to this season was the inclusion of 20 home-based entrepreneurs. These local businesses contributed more than 13,000 products to the marketplace, a move intended to integrate small-scale Emirati producers into the city’s broader social and economic ecosystem.

Community collaboration and health

The logistical operation relied on a team of 1,320 volunteers, including university students and staff from various government entities such as Dubai Civil Defense and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Beyond the distribution of goods, the event also facilitated 227 free eye examinations for attendees in collaboration with Al Jaber Optical.

According to the CDA, the initiative also aligns with the emirate's broader environmental goals by promoting a green economy. By redistributing high-quality products and reducing waste, the programme aims to foster a culture of responsible consumption while addressing immediate social needs.

The initiative forms part of the wider objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance the quality of life and social cohesion for citizens across the emirate.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image. Dar Al Ber’s support reflects ongoing commitment to social stability and reconciliation.

Charity drive helps release 18 Emiratis from debt cases

2m read
The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) in Dubai announces new social initiatives this Ramadan. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Know about CDA’s Ramadan initiatives in Dubai

3m read
Dubai unveils strategy to empower communities

Dubai unveils strategy to empower communities

2m read
Senior CDA officials including (from left) Saeed Al Tayer, Huraiz Al Mur, Maitha Al Shamsi and Shaikha Al Jarman during the media forum in Dubai.

Dubai unveils family-first plans for Year of Family

3m read