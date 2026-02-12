Dubai unveils ambitious social sector strategy to empower communities

Speaking at the ceremony. Shaikha Al-Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector at the CDA, said: “Today, we are not just creating a strategy; we are laying the foundation for a renewed social charter for the future. Our vision for the Social Sector Strategy 2033 goes beyond service provision to enhancing the quality of human connections and building strong social capital. The initiatives we are discussing are transformative investments in individual well-being, family cohesion, and community prosperity.”