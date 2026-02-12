Dubai unveils ambitious social sector strategy to empower communities

CDA hosts workshop to design transformative initiatives enhancing family well-being
Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) is spearheading a major step toward shaping Dubai’s social future, convening a participatory design workshop today as part of the second phase of the Social Sector Strategy 2033 of the Emirate.
The strategy aims to strengthen the social well-being ecosystem by placing individuals, families, and communities at the heart of sustainable development.
Bringing together over 70 social sector experts and representatives from 20 government and third-sector entities, the workshop focuses on reviewing and approving nearly 65 transformative initiatives. These initiatives are designed to create a cohesive, resilient, and forward-looking society, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the broader ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.
The strategy marks a shift from traditional care-focused approaches to a proactive model that invests in individuals’ capabilities, empowers families, and encourages active community participation. Its development drew on an extensive methodology, including analysis of over 30 studies and reports, benchmarking against 200 best practices in 12 countries, and consultations with 15 international and local experts. More than 20 strategic meetings with social sector partners ensured that the initiatives address the evolving needs of all community groups.
Speaking at the ceremony. Shaikha Al-Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector at the CDA, said: “Today, we are not just creating a strategy; we are laying the foundation for a renewed social charter for the future. Our vision for the Social Sector Strategy 2033 goes beyond service provision to enhancing the quality of human connections and building strong social capital. The initiatives we are discussing are transformative investments in individual well-being, family cohesion, and community prosperity.”
Key pillars of the strategy include enhancing personal well-being, strengthening family bonds, fostering community belonging, and enabling every individual to contribute effectively to society.
She added that advanced technologies and artificial intelligence will also play a critical role, allowing the social services system to deliver faster, more precise, and more responsive support aligned with Dubai’s evolving social needs.