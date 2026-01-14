Year of the Family: CDA unveils family-centric social agenda

‘One Community One Family’ gathering outlines plans to strengthen family well-being
Dubai: As UAE ushers in the Year of the Family, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai outlined a renewed social agenda aimed at strengthening family well-being, inclusive services and community cohesion.
The roadmap was unveiled at the CDA’s media forum, “One Community One Family,” which brought together senior officials and journalists to spotlight family-centric policies and priorities for the year ahead. Held on Tuesday in Dubai, the forum highlighted CDA’s strategic priorities for the Year of the Family, underscoring the media’s role as a key partner in strengthening social cohesion, raising awareness and telling the community’s story with objectivity and responsibility.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, said the Year of the Family represents a major milestone in aligning social policies and services to better respond to families’ needs and enhance overall quality of life. She stressed that the family remains the foundation of society and a central pillar of its stability.
She highlighted the media’s role as an essential part of the social fabric, noting that responsible journalism helps reflect community priorities, spotlight challenges and support informed public dialogue.
The forum served as an open dialogue platform where CDA’s sectors reviewed key achievements from the Year of Community 2025 and outlined readiness for the Year of the Family through a unified, family-centric vision. Executive directors shared insights into ongoing initiatives and future priorities during a leadership session marked by transparency and engagement with the media.
Huraiz Al Mur, CEO of the Community Regulation and Services Sector, highlighted efforts to build a more structured and professional social ecosystem, strengthen community majlis as platforms for dialogue, empower public-benefit organisations, and develop social professionals, initiatives that directly support family stability and community cohesion.
Maitha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector, said the sector is shifting from traditional support models to sustainable empowerment, enabling individuals and families to achieve long-term stability while improving quality of life across society.
Shaikha Al Jarman, CEO of the Social Development Sector, emphasised the importance of data-driven social planning, explaining that the sector focuses on translating social insights and research into effective policies and programmes aligned with real community needs.
Meanwhile, Saeed Al Tayer, CEO of the Institutional Support Sector, outlined efforts to strengthen institutional systems, accelerate digital transformation and deploy artificial intelligence solutions to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery, supporting the sustainability of social services.
On the sidelines of the forum, CDA announced the “Dubai Communicates in Sign Language” initiative, aimed at setting a new world record as part of Dubai’s commitment to empowering People of Determination with hearing impairments. The initiative seeks to promote Emirati Sign Language, integrate it into daily life and ensure equal access to communication and knowledge.
CDA reaffirmed that the media is a core partner in advancing community development and strengthening family well-being. The Authority said the forum marks the beginning of a series of specialised media engagements planned for the Year of the Family, aimed at deepening dialogue, highlighting social initiatives and responding to evolving community needs through impactful storytelling
