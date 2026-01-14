GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Year of the Family: CDA unveils family-centric social agenda

‘One Community One Family’ gathering outlines plans to strengthen family well-being

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Senior CDA officials including (from left) Saeed Al Tayer, Huraiz Al Mur, Maitha Al Shamsi and Shaikha Al Jarman during the media forum in Dubai.
Senior CDA officials including (from left) Saeed Al Tayer, Huraiz Al Mur, Maitha Al Shamsi and Shaikha Al Jarman during the media forum in Dubai.
CDA

Dubai: As UAE ushers in the Year of the Family, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai outlined a renewed social agenda aimed at strengthening family well-being, inclusive services and community cohesion.

The roadmap was unveiled at the CDA’s media forum, “One Community One Family,” which brought together senior officials and journalists to spotlight family-centric policies and priorities for the year ahead. Held on Tuesday in Dubai, the forum highlighted CDA’s strategic priorities for the Year of the Family, underscoring the media’s role as a key partner in strengthening social cohesion, raising awareness and telling the community’s story with objectivity and responsibility.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, said the Year of the Family represents a major milestone in aligning social policies and services to better respond to families’ needs and enhance overall quality of life. She stressed that the family remains the foundation of society and a central pillar of its stability.

She highlighted the media’s role as an essential part of the social fabric, noting that responsible journalism helps reflect community priorities, spotlight challenges and support informed public dialogue.

Direction for the Year of the Family

The forum served as an open dialogue platform where CDA’s sectors reviewed key achievements from the Year of Community 2025 and outlined readiness for the Year of the Family through a unified, family-centric vision. Executive directors shared insights into ongoing initiatives and future priorities during a leadership session marked by transparency and engagement with the media.

Huraiz Al Mur, CEO of the Community Regulation and Services Sector, highlighted efforts to build a more structured and professional social ecosystem, strengthen community majlis as platforms for dialogue, empower public-benefit organisations, and develop social professionals, initiatives that directly support family stability and community cohesion.

Maitha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector, said the sector is shifting from traditional support models to sustainable empowerment, enabling individuals and families to achieve long-term stability while improving quality of life across society.

Shaikha Al Jarman, CEO of the Social Development Sector, emphasised the importance of data-driven social planning, explaining that the sector focuses on translating social insights and research into effective policies and programmes aligned with real community needs.

Meanwhile, Saeed Al Tayer, CEO of the Institutional Support Sector, outlined efforts to strengthen institutional systems, accelerate digital transformation and deploy artificial intelligence solutions to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery, supporting the sustainability of social services.

New inclusion milestone

On the sidelines of the forum, CDA announced the “Dubai Communicates in Sign Language” initiative, aimed at setting a new world record as part of Dubai’s commitment to empowering People of Determination with hearing impairments. The initiative seeks to promote Emirati Sign Language, integrate it into daily life and ensure equal access to communication and knowledge.

CDA reaffirmed that the media is a core partner in advancing community development and strengthening family well-being. The Authority said the forum marks the beginning of a series of specialised media engagements planned for the Year of the Family, aimed at deepening dialogue, highlighting social initiatives and responding to evolving community needs through impactful storytelling

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The graduation of the first cohort of the Social Professional Qualification Programme marks a pivotal step in Dubai's mission to create a more people-centred society, CDA said.

113 Dubai govt staff graduate in social care programme

3m read
Approach is intended to ensure that support is delivered efficiently while respecting the privacy and dignity of beneficiaries.

Dubai rolls out winter clothing support initiative

2m read
Drop a few push-ups quietly in office, before you rush to the gym and spend a year's worth of rent on a membership

8 New Year resolutions you should never, ever make

4m read
CDA honours 30 outstanding non-profit organisations as part of the second Ethraa Empowerment Program

Dubai honours 30 non-profits for social impact

3m read