Year of the Family: CDA unveils family-centric social agenda

The roadmap was unveiled at the CDA’s media forum, “One Community One Family,” which brought together senior officials and journalists to spotlight family-centric policies and priorities for the year ahead. Held on Tuesday in Dubai, the forum highlighted CDA’s strategic priorities for the Year of the Family, underscoring the media’s role as a key partner in strengthening social cohesion, raising awareness and telling the community’s story with objectivity and responsibility.

The forum served as an open dialogue platform where CDA’s sectors reviewed key achievements from the Year of Community 2025 and outlined readiness for the Year of the Family through a unified, family-centric vision. Executive directors shared insights into ongoing initiatives and future priorities during a leadership session marked by transparency and engagement with the media.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, said the Year of the Family represents a major milestone in aligning social policies and services to better respond to families’ needs and enhance overall quality of life. She stressed that the family remains the foundation of society and a central pillar of its stability.

CDA reaffirmed that the media is a core partner in advancing community development and strengthening family well-being. The Authority said the forum marks the beginning of a series of specialised media engagements planned for the Year of the Family, aimed at deepening dialogue, highlighting social initiatives and responding to evolving community needs through impactful storytelling

On the sidelines of the forum, CDA announced the “Dubai Communicates in Sign Language” initiative, aimed at setting a new world record as part of Dubai’s commitment to empowering People of Determination with hearing impairments. The initiative seeks to promote Emirati Sign Language, integrate it into daily life and ensure equal access to communication and knowledge.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.