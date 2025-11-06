Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed declares 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’

UAE President noted that the future of the UAE begins with the family
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2026 as the "Year of Family”, affirming that the family is a fundamental pillar of the nation’s strength and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed noted that the future of the UAE—towards which efforts are being directed today—begins with the family; it is through the family that generations are raised, and through it that culture, values and national identity are preserved.
In a post on his account on the X platform, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said: “Today, I attended part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, during which we approved the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 as a long-term strategic vision and a national framework for addressing this vital issue for both our present and future.”
The President added: “The family is a cornerstone of the nation’s strength and prosperity, and for that reason, its growth, stability and effectiveness are a shared responsibility and an urgent priority to ensure the sustainability of society. The future of the UAE that we are working for today begins with the family; from it, generations are built, and through it we safeguard our culture, values and identity.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended a session focused on the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, held as part of the 2025 Annual Government Meetings in Abu Dhabi. The session brought together senior officials and leaders from federal and local entities.
To further advance the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed that 2026 be designated the Year of the Family. The initiative aims to raise awareness among citizens and residents across the UAE of the importance of maintaining strong, cohesive family ties, which are the fundamental building blocks of a resilient and prosperous society. It also seeks to promote the deeply rooted values of unity, empathy and cooperation that characterise Emirati society and ensure these values are passed on to future generations.
