Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the conclusion of the three-day UAE Government Annual Meetings, which have charted the way forward for the 2025 agenda.
“Today, we have wrapped up the UAE Government Annual Meetings, held in the presence of the UAE President, esteemed sheikhs, and officials from across the emirates. This significant national gathering included special sessions by the Cabinet and the Ministerial Development Council, along with three intensive workshops on key national priorities: family development, national identity, and artificial intelligence,” His Highness stated.
He highlighted that the event included interactive exhibitions, specialised sessions, the unveiling of new strategies and policies, the signing of key memoranda and agreements, and the launch of community initiatives valued at half a billion dirhams.
“These three days of dedicated government effort have set a clear direction for the 2025 Agenda, bringing clarity of vision and uniting the efforts of our cohesive national team. May God protect our homeland and grant us all success in serving our nation and the people of the Union,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded.