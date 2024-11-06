Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the conclusion of the three-day UAE Government Annual Meetings, which have charted the way forward for the 2025 agenda.

“Today, we have wrapped up the UAE Government Annual Meetings, held in the presence of the UAE President, esteemed sheikhs, and officials from across the emirates. This significant national gathering included special sessions by the Cabinet and the Ministerial Development Council, along with three intensive workshops on key national priorities: family development, national identity, and artificial intelligence,” His Highness stated.