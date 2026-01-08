Municipality pilots smart camera system to monitor cleanliness in real-time, act swiftly
Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced the launch of a pilot project using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras mounted on waste collection vehicles to improve public cleanliness monitoring and speed up responses to littering violations, with fines reaching up to Dh500.
The smart camera system, part of the emirate's "Smart Waste Management" framework, represents a significant step towards maintaining Dubai's reputation for cleanliness while embracing cutting-edge technology to enforce environmental regulations.
Unlike traditional monitoring methods, the AI-enabled system analyses captured images instantly, displaying violations on interactive digital dashboards that allow field teams to take swift action, the civic body said.
More to follow...
