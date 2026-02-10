Dubai launches HIMA digital system to prevent cross-border disease outbreaks through vessels, ports

Early-warning system with intelligent automated alerts protects community at sea borders
DUBAI: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched an advanced digital health inspection system that safeguards the emirate against cross-border disease transmission at its maritime ports.
The border health inspection management system, HIMA, was unveiled on Tuesday at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 and marks the first fully integrated digital platform of its kind in the Middle East dedicated to managing health inspections of vessels at seaports.
The system's primary benefit lies in its ability to detect potential health risks early aboard incoming vessels, significantly reducing the likelihood of diseases crossing Dubai's maritime borders while enhancing the efficiency and speed of health-related decision-making at ports.
HIMA represents a strategic step forward in enhancing the readiness of Dubai's public health system and reinforces the emirate's leadership in adopting smart digital solutions to protect the community from cross-border diseases.
The launch forms part of the DHA’s ongoing efforts to develop a proactive and integrated regulatory framework based on risk assessment and compliance with the requirements of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and Law No. 5 of 2025 concerning public health in the emirate of Dubai.
The system is built on a fully integrated digital workflow that covers all stages of health inspection. It is supported by an early-warning system and intelligent automated alerts, in addition to direct integration with vessel-tracking data to analyse vessel routes and previous ports of call and link them to health-risk assessments.
The system serves a wide range of stakeholders, including public health inspectors at maritime ports, operations rooms, crisis and disaster management teams, regulatory authorities responsible for public health and ports, healthcare decision-makers, maritime transport companies and agencies, and port authorities. This integrated approach strengthens operational coordination and ensures port safety and business continuity.
Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, emphasised the importance of the system, describing it as a qualitative leap in the development of the emirate's public health framework. He noted that the system reflects Dubai's strategic direction towards building a proactive health system based on data, innovation and a high level of readiness.
He stated that the system represents a strategic investment in digital health transformation, contributing to enhanced regulatory compliance and stronger integration between health inspection processes and the health crisis and disaster management ecosystem.
Ali Thani Al Mehairi, Consultant at the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the new system will be implemented in several phases, starting with Port Rashid and Al Shindagha Port, before being gradually expanded to cover all ports in Dubai by the end of 2026.
He highlighted the system's role in providing data-driven analytical reports that support long-term epidemiological analysis and strengthen preparedness to respond to emergencies and health crises.