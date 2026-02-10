UAE jobs: No HR calls or stress, get hired by AI at World Health Expo Dubai

Video: EHS unveils AI-powered, end-to-end recruitment, career growth platform
No HR calls. No nerve-wracking interview rounds. Just an AI asking the right questions.
That’s the future of hiring and it’s playing out live for UAE residents at the World Health Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre.
Landing a healthcare job is getting faster and smarter for nurses applying to Emirates Health Services (EHS), which has unveiled what it calls the world’s first fully AI-powered, end-to-end recruitment and career growth platform.
Meet Maitha, a nursing AI agent that conducts live, two-way video interviews, probes clinical reasoning and shortlists only the best candidates for final human review.
Few questions. No chaos. Clear outcomes.
The future of recruitment has officially arrived.
Watch the video below
EHS, which operates 134 hospitals and health centres across the UAE, has launched a new generation of AI recruitment and career development agents aimed at transforming how healthcare professionals are hired, assessed and supported throughout their careers.
The platform, developed with TERN Group, replaces traditional CV screening and first-round interviews with AI-led, structured clinical assessments – all conducted remotely.
“This is the world’s first full-stack, end-to-end workforce platform built entirely on AI,” Avinav Nigam, Founder and CEO of TERN Group, told Gulf News.
Once a candidate applies – uploading a CV in any format, from a single page to a 20-page PDF or even images – the AI takes over. Applicants receive a WhatsApp message inviting them to begin the screening process, which includes:
Document uploads and identity verification
A 30-minute two-way AI video interview
Speciality-specific clinical questions based on experience and years of practice
The AI dynamically adapts its questions to the role and candidate profile, going well beyond standard CV checks.
“They’re asked how they handle patients, record keeping, clinical decisions – the depth you’d expect in a real hospital interview,” Nigam said.
Only the top 5 per cent of candidates, based on how stringent the criteria is set, are shown to human recruiters – drastically cutting down screening time.
The interview begins with a reassurance:
“This is a structured assessment to understand strengths and development areas. There are no right or wrong answers.”
Then come real-world clinical scenarios, such as:
“When you notice a sudden change in a patient’s vital signs, what is the first thing you do?”
“What steps do you take before calling the physician?”
In a recent pilot, 450 AI interviews were conducted across different time zones.
After screening, six top candidates were presented to EHS and all six were hired.
“This removes the need for doctors, nurses and HR teams to spend hours on recruitment,” Nigam said. “Those clinical hours are better spent on patient care.”
Nigam noted that a few jobs listed on the EHS website are already live on the platform. Candidates can apply from anywhere in the world, complete interviews remotely, and without recruitment agencies or brokers.
The AI also flags fake documents and fraud attempts, while EHS continues to carry out additional checks, including university verifications and reference confirmations.
EHS is also deploying AI career growth agents internally to support nurses with:
Career planning and progression
Burnout and motivation challenges
Leadership development
Patient safety and communication skills
The AI agents named Sara, Saeed, Latifa, Amina, Fatima and Mariam act as always-on career coaches with long-term memory, tracking conversations and goals over time.
“It’s hyper-personalised. The AI remembers what you discussed three months ago and builds on that,” Nigam said.
Hundreds of young nurses are already using the AI career coach to understand next steps, recommended upskilling courses, leadership readiness and professional growth requirements.
In the coming months, hiring managers may not even need to upload job descriptions.
“You’ll just speak to the AI for two minutes, and it will search the talent database and find the right candidates for you,” Nigam said.
By embedding AI across recruitment and workforce development, EHS aims to speed up hiring, cut costs, ease operational pressure and strengthen patient safety.
“This kind of workforce product has never been built anywhere in the world,” Nigam said. “This is the first time recruitment and talent management have been fully reimagined using AI.”