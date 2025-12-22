EHS conducts 3,699 genetic tests in 2025 to enhance family health in UAE

Genetic screening boosts family health, detects hereditary risks in UAE
Dubai: The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has carried out 3,699 genetic tests as part of premarital screening across its health centres between January and December 2025, in an effort aimed at reducing inherited diseases and improving family and community wellbeing.
In statements to Emarat Al Youm, EHS said the screenings identified 130 cases of genetic incompatibility among couples, who were subsequently referred to specialised genetic counselling pathways to support informed decision-making on future family and health planning, in line with internationally recognised medical standards.
The results showed that 96.5 per cent of the couples tested during the year were genetically compatible, while cases of incompatibility accounted for 3.5 per cent of the total.
Dr Kareema Al Raisi, Director of Primary Healthcare at Emirates Health Services, said the updated figures showcase the growing impact of genetic screening as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare. “Genetic testing is a critical step in building a health system capable of anticipating hereditary risks and empowering individuals to make informed decisions based on accurate data,” she said.
She added that the programme aligns with national priorities and the Emirates Genome Council’s strategy to establish an advanced framework for preventing inherited diseases, supported by specialised clinical expertise and next-generation laboratory technologies.
According to EHS, the genetic test screens for shared mutations between spouses that could potentially be passed on to children. The service covers 570 genes associated with more than 840 medical conditions, with results issued within 14 working days. Where incompatibility is detected, both partners are scheduled for a joint consultation with a genetic specialist to explain the risks and provide guidance on safe and informed family planning.
The authority said it continues to expand public awareness of genetic screening through structured outreach initiatives, including direct counselling by physicians for couples preparing for marriage, media campaigns across radio and social platforms, and community engagement sessions at primary healthcare centres.
Genetic screening is currently offered at 21 EHS health centres nationwide as part of an integrated premarital examination programme that also targets early detection of hereditary and communicable diseases, providing couples with clear medical guidance to support long-term family health.
The initiative gained further momentum following the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s decision to make genetic testing mandatory for all Emirati couples planning to marry, effective January 2025, based on a directive issued by the Emirates Genome Council.
