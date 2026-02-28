UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional developments and the implications of the ongoing escalation for regional and international security and stability during a phone call on Saturday with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.
During the call, the two leaders condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the UAE, Qatar and a number of sisterly countries.
They said the attacks constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and undermines stability, and amount to a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Both sides also stressed the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to safeguard the region’s security and prevent further escalation.