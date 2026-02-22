This year’s edition of “Barzat Abu Dhabi” coincides with the announcement of 2026 as the “Year of the Family,” in line with the leadership’s vision to empower families and reinforce their central role as the foundation of a stable and prosperous society. The participation of employees’ families in these community activities contributes to enhancing work–life balance and supporting the development of a cohesive government community that continues to contribute effectively and efficiently to the nation’s comprehensive development journey.