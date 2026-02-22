Families of government employees took part in the cultural and entertainment programmes
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan Majlis “Barzat Abu Dhabi,” organised by the Abu Dhabi Media Office at Qasr Al Hosn from 21 to 26 February.
The two leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings and congratulations with leaders and employees of government entities and their families on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty God to bless the UAE, its leadership, people, and residents with continued prosperity, goodness, and blessings, and to sustain the nation’s security, stability, and progress.
Sheikh Mansour noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan is an occasion during which the values of generosity and giving are renewed, while strengthening the spirit of closeness and joint action, thereby reinforcing a government work system rooted in cooperation and teamwork, and supporting the continued journey of development and nation-building.
Community Ramadan majlis traditions
For his part, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the “Barzat Abu Dhabi” initiative, as an extension of community Ramadan majlis traditions, reflects the Abu Dhabi Government’s approach to fostering a positive and motivating work culture that promotes balance between professional responsibilities and family life. This, he said, supports the sustainability of institutional excellence and enhances government performance efficiency and the quality of its outcomes.
Sheikh Khaled added that the initiative’s alignment with the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of the Family” embodies the leadership’s vision to strengthen the role of the family as a fundamental pillar of social and institutional stability, contributing to the development of a more cohesive and efficient government ecosystem capable of advancing the nation’s development journey through a unified team spirit.
The “Barzat Abu Dhabi” initiative serves as an opportunity to strengthen institutional cohesion and promote a teamwork culture across the Abu Dhabi Government ecosystem. Ramadan majlis gatherings represent an extension of the UAE’s societal values, rooted in fraternity and solidarity, supporting efforts and initiatives aimed at creating a more harmonious and connected work environment, with positive impact on the quality and sustainability of government performance.
This year’s edition of “Barzat Abu Dhabi” coincides with the announcement of 2026 as the “Year of the Family,” in line with the leadership’s vision to empower families and reinforce their central role as the foundation of a stable and prosperous society. The participation of employees’ families in these community activities contributes to enhancing work–life balance and supporting the development of a cohesive government community that continues to contribute effectively and efficiently to the nation’s comprehensive development journey.
Families of employees also took part in the cultural and entertainment programmes accompanying “Barzat Abu Dhabi,” which included interactive handicraft workshops, art exhibitions, and live heritage and musical performances reflecting the authenticity and richness of Emirati cultural heritage, while reinforcing national identity values among present and future generations.
Also in attendance at “Barzat Abu Dhabi” were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; along with a number of ministers, senior officials, and leaders of government entities in Abu Dhabi.