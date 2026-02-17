GOLD/FOREX
UAE to host 20 Muslim scholars for Ramadan programmes

Scholars from 10 countries to lead nationwide religious programmes

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The UAE will host around 20 Muslim scholars during the holy month of Ramadan at the expense of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to lead nationwide religious programmes.

Dr Omar Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, said the initiative is being carried out under the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The scholars hailed from Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Morocco, Mauritania, Jordan, Lebanon, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, will participate in religious programmes across the country.

The authority said it has prepared a comprehensive Ramadan programme involving lectures, forums and community initiatives. Among the key events are the “With Wisdom” sermon series, and specialised Quranic study sessions known as “scientific chairs”.

Dr. Al Darei noted that the gatherings, seminars and forums will feature several prominent events, including the forum marking “30 Years of the Unified Friday Sermon”, which coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls annually on the 19th of Ramadan, under the theme: “The UAE Platform: A Forward-Looking Vision for the Voice of Wisdom and the Message of Tolerance and Compassion”.

Other highlights include the “Minarets of Al Ain” forum, which sheds light on the religious and cultural significance of historic mosques in Al Ain, such as the heritage Al Nattala Mosque in Al Ain Oasis, and the “Domes” forum, a specialised scholarly platform bringing together academics, intellectuals and experts from diverse fields. The programme also features the “One Home” lecture series, a set of seminars and evening events focused on strengthening family values.

Other initiatives include family-focused seminars under the “One Home” series and community programmes such as “Emirati Neighbourhoods” and “Zayed’s Will”.

For the first time, Friday sermons this Ramadan will focus on reflective themes drawn from chapters of the Holy Quran. The authority will also launch Quranic initiatives including the broadcast of “The Emirati Reciters Quranic Programme, referred to as "Emirati Voices", across national radio stations.

Al Darei said this year’s Ramadan coincides with the UAE’s “Year of the Family” initiative, and that the authority’s plan has been designed to reinforce family and social values, supported by advanced digital tools and coordination with federal and local partners.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
