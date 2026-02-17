UAE prepares for Ramadan with flexible work, price controls and family-focused initiatives

UAE rolls out nationwide measures to balance work and family
The UAE is preparing to welcome Ramadan 2026 with a wide-ranging set of measures aimed at preserving the spiritual and social character of the holy month while ensuring business continuity across public and private sectors.
Authorities across the country have introduced flexible working arrangements, enhanced consumer protections and expanded cultural and charitable programmes, as part of the government’s commitment to promoting quality of life and family cohesion during one of the most important periods of the year.
The initiatives are designed to give employees greater flexibility in their daily schedules, support families and maintain stable market conditions, while ensuring essential services continue to operate efficiently.
Under revised working hours announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, employees in ministries and federal entities will work from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to noon on Fridays, except for roles that require different schedules. Federal entities have also been encouraged to adopt flexible work policies, including remote working arrangements, with up to 70 per cent of staff allowed to work from home on Fridays.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has also confirmed that working hours in the private sector will be reduced by two hours per day, a long-standing practice intended to ease the physical and social demands of fasting while maintaining productivity.
Education authorities have taken similar steps. The Ministry of Education said its “Ramadan with the Family” initiative will continue this year, linking learning to real-life experiences within the home and promoting cultural identity. Government schools will shift to remote learning on Fridays, allowing students to spend more time with their families and reinforcing social bonds during the holy month.
Alongside these adjustments, the UAE has rolled out a comprehensive consumer protection strategy to address the surge in shopping and food consumption that typically accompanies Ramadan. The Higher Committee for Consumer Protection has approved a nationwide inspection and monitoring plan, involving federal and local authorities.
The strategy includes nearly 26 coordination meetings with major suppliers and importers to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods. Authorities also plan to conduct more than 420 inspection visits to retail outlets to monitor pricing, prevent exploitation and take legal action against violations. Public awareness campaigns will promote responsible consumption and support seasonal discount initiatives offered by retailers.
Beyond policy measures, cities across the UAE have been transformed with festive Ramadan decorations. Streets, public landmarks and residential areas are illuminated with traditional motifs such as lanterns, crescent moons and stars, as well as symbolic elements including palm trees and prayer beads. Shops, restaurants and homes have joined the celebrations, displaying welcoming messages and festive designs that reflect the country’s strong sense of community and shared tradition.
Ramadan in the UAE is also marked by a rich calendar of religious, cultural and social events. One of the most prominent is the Ramadan Majlis of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which brings together scholars, thinkers and experts from around the world to discuss contemporary issues, spirituality and future challenges.
The country also hosts several high-profile religious competitions, including the Abu Dhabi International Holy Quran Award and the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, alongside lectures and community programmes organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.
In addition, a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities will take place across the country, including Ramadan festivals in Dubai and Sharjah, community gatherings in Ajman and outdoor events such as Ramadan Nights at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi. The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Ramadan Sports Tournament will also return, featuring multiple sports and major prizes.