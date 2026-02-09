GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Ramadan prayer timings in UAE for 2026: Imsak, Iftar time table

Check the Fajr and Maghrib prayer timings across all the emirates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
3 MIN READ
UAE Ramadan timings: Imsak and Iftar in Abu Dhabi Dubai, Sharjah Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah
Shutterstock

Ramadan in the UAE is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19 2026, following the traditional moon sighting, with fasting beginning at dawn (Fajr) and concluding at sunset (Maghrib) each day. 

Imsak and iftar times in the UAE vary slightly from one emirate to another, usually by only a few minutes, due to each emirate’s geographic location and the direction of sunrise and sunset.

In general, the eastern emirates such as Fujairah tend to record earlier imsak and iftar times, followed by central emirates including Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, while the western emirates such as Abu Dhabi typically fall later in the daily schedule, with an approximate difference of around three to seven minutes between emirates.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi prayer timings

According to preliminary timetables, in Dubai the start of Fajr prayers in the early days of Ramadan is projected to be around 05:32–05:34 am, with Maghrib and iftar around 06:15–06:20 pm, shifting gradually as the month progresses. In Abu Dhabi, similarly small differences can be seen, with Fajr around 05:37am and Maghrib near 06:20 pm on comparable days.

Daily fasting hours across the UAE

Across the Emirates, daily fasting hours will generally range between 12 and 14 hours over the course of the month, with slight variations daily and by location due to latitude and the gradual lengthening of daylight hours at this time of year. 

Residents and visitors are advised to follow the official prayer timetables issued by local mosque authorities and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) for precise daily Fajr, Maghrib and Iftar times during the holy month.

Note: The Ramadan timetable below is based on the expected start of February 19 and is subject to change pending official confirmation after the moon sighting.

UAE Ramadan Prayer Time Table 2026
DateImsakFajrSunriseDhuhrAsrMaghrib / IftarIsha
18th Feb Ramadan 015:245:346:4812:363:506:187:32
19th Feb Ramadan 025:235:336:4712:353:506:197:33
20th Feb Ramadan 035:225:326:4612:353:506:197:33
21st Feb Ramadan 045:215:316:4512:353:516:207:34
22nd Feb Ramadan 055:215:316:4512:353:516:207:34
23rd Feb Ramadan 065:205:306:4412:353:516:217:35
24th Feb Ramadan 075:195:296:4312:353:516:217:35
25th Feb Ramadan 085:185:286:4212:353:526:227:36
26th Feb Ramadan 095:175:276:4112:353:526:227:36
27th Feb Ramadan 105:175:276:4012:343:526:237:37
28th Feb Ramadan 115:165:266:3912:343:526:247:37
1st Mar Ramadan 125:165:266:3912:343:526:247:37
2nd Mar Ramadan 135:155:256:3812:343:536:247:38
3rd Mar Ramadan 145:145:246:3712:343:536:257:38
4th Mar Ramadan 155:135:236:3612:343:536:257:39
5th Mar Ramadan 165:125:226:3512:333:536:267:39
6th Mar Ramadan 175:115:216:3412:333:536:267:40
7th Mar Ramadan 185:105:206:3412:333:536:277:40
8th Mar Ramadan 195:095:196:3312:333:536:277:41
9th Mar Ramadan 205:085:186:3212:323:536:287:41
10th Mar Ramadan 215:075:176:3112:323:546:287:42
11th Mar Ramadan 225:065:166:3012:323:546:297:42
12th Mar Ramadan 235:055:156:2912:323:546:297:43
13th Mar Ramadan 245:045:146:2812:313:546:307:43
14th Mar Ramadan 255:035:136:2712:313:546:307:44
15th Mar Ramadan 265:025:126:2612:313:546:317:44
16th Mar Ramadan 275:015:116:2512:313:546:317:45
17th Mar Ramadan 285:005:106:2412:303:546:317:45
18th Mar Ramadan 294:595:096:2312:303:546:327:46
19th Mar Ramadan 304:585:086:2112:303:546:327:46

* Time difference between UAE emirates: Abu Dhabi:+4 minutes; Ras Al Khaimah:-4 minutes; Fujairah: -6 minutes

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded by Muslims as the holiest period of the year, marked by fasting, prayer, charity and spiritual reflection. Its start is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon, meaning the exact dates shift each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Fasting rules during Ramadan

During Ramadan, adult Muslims who are physically able are required to fast daily from dawn to sunset. The fast begins at Fajr, the dawn prayer, and ends at Maghrib, sunset, when the fast is broken with a meal known as iftar. Eating, drinking and smoking are not permitted during fasting hours, and Muslims are also encouraged to avoid negative behaviour such as arguing, gossip and anger, with emphasis placed on self-discipline and ethical conduct.

Who is exempt from fasting

Exemptions from fasting apply to those who are ill, elderly, pregnant or nursing, travelling, or otherwise unable to fast safely. Many who miss fasts for valid reasons make them up later or provide charitable feeding to those in need, in accordance with religious guidance.

Spiritual practices and prayers

Beyond abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is widely seen as a time for spiritual renewal. Muslims increase their prayers, recitation of the Quran and charitable giving. Special nightly prayers, known as Taraweeh, are held in mosques, where long passages of the Quran are recited. Acts of charity and community support are strongly encouraged, and many organisations step up donation and food distribution campaigns during the month.

Ramadan also has a strong social dimension. Families and communities gather for iftar meals, and mosques and charities often host communal tables for fasting people and low-income residents. In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours and school schedules are adjusted to reflect the rhythm of the fasting day.

How Ramadan ends with Eid Al Fitr

The month concludes with Eid Al Fitr, one of the two major Islamic festivals. Eid begins with a special congregational prayer held shortly after sunrise, followed by family visits and festive meals. Before the Eid prayer, Muslims are required to give a charitable donation known as Zakat Al Fitr, intended to support poorer members of society and enable them to take part in the celebrations.

For Muslims, Ramadan is not only a period of fasting, but a comprehensive spiritual season focused on gratitude, generosity and personal renewal, culminating in the communal joy of Eid Al Fitr.

