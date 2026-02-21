GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Technical glitch triggers early Maghrib adhan, prompting iftar in Jordan

System error triggers early call to prayer, residents break fast before correct time

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
People shop for decorations for the holy month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. Technical glitch leads to early Maghrib call, prompting premature iftar in Jordan
People shop for decorations for the holy month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. Technical glitch leads to early Maghrib call, prompting premature iftar in Jordan

Dubai: A technical fault at a radio station responsible for broadcasting the call to prayer caused the Maghrib adhan to be announced about a minute early in the southern Jordanian district of Al Mazar, officials said on Friday.

The Directorate of Awqaf in Al Mazar Al Janoubi said the error affected only one broadcast and was purely technical and unintentional. The fault was detected and corrected immediately, the authority added.

In a statement, the directorate said steps had been taken to ensure the issue would not recur, stressing that procedures had been reviewed to maintain the accuracy of prayer times.

The authority also issued an apology to residents for the incident, describing it as an isolated technical glitch.

Related Topics:
Ramadan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Charity rolls out 30,000 iftars

Sharjah Charity rolls out 30,000 iftars

2m read
Dubai Police launches mobile Ramadan cannon

Dubai Police launches mobile Ramadan cannon

2m read
UAE Ramadan timings: Imsak and Iftar in Abu Dhabi Dubai, Sharjah Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

Ramadan prayer timings 2026: Imsak, Iftar time table

3m read
Three dead in Jordan pond tragedy

Three dead in Jordan pond tragedy

1m read