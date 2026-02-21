Technical glitch triggers early Maghrib adhan, prompting iftar in Jordan

System error triggers early call to prayer, residents break fast before correct time
Dubai: A technical fault at a radio station responsible for broadcasting the call to prayer caused the Maghrib adhan to be announced about a minute early in the southern Jordanian district of Al Mazar, officials said on Friday.
The Directorate of Awqaf in Al Mazar Al Janoubi said the error affected only one broadcast and was purely technical and unintentional. The fault was detected and corrected immediately, the authority added.
In a statement, the directorate said steps had been taken to ensure the issue would not recur, stressing that procedures had been reviewed to maintain the accuracy of prayer times.
The authority also issued an apology to residents for the incident, describing it as an isolated technical glitch.