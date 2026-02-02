Kuwait prepares 1,700 mosques to welcome worshippers during Ramadan

Islamic Affairs Ministry completes maintenance and safety plans across all governorates
Dubai: With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, Kuwait's Ministry of Islamic Affairs is completing extensive preparations to receive worshippers for Taraweeh and late-night prayers.
According to Al Qabas daily, the relevant departments are preparing around 1,700 mosques across the country’s six governorates to welcome worshippers during the fasting month. The work includes completing maintenance, ensuring regular servicing, thorough cleaning, and preparing women’s prayer halls and external courtyards. Maintenance teams will be on duty around the clock throughout the month.
The source said dedicated teams have been assigned to monitor contractors and ensure the timely completion of major maintenance and construction works, including civil, electrical, audio, air-conditioning and lift systems. No mosque will be reopened unless maintenance has been completed in full, to safeguard worshippers.
The ministry is also coordinating with government bodies, including the interior ministry, fire and civil defence, social affairs and health authorities, to ensure safety, regulate donations, deploy volunteers and provide ambulances and emergency medical services at Ramadan centres.
Measures will include preventing begging, regulating donations, protecting worshippers’ vehicles and managing traffic at high-capacity mosques. Ramadan centres will be designated according to local needs, while organised retreats will be held with a focus on moderation, social awareness and community values.
